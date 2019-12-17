Robin Janssens Stresses on Leveraging the Entire Ecosystem to Grow a Business

By Karishhma Ashwin | April 23, 2021 | Sponsored Post

Most people want to start and grow a business, but only a few understand what it takes. In building any business, it is essential to have a good network with other key players in the industry, from the supplier to its target audience.

Robin Janssens, one of the leading entrepreneurs best known for creating modern and innovative ecosystems, stresses why it’s crucial to leverage the business ecosystem. From a young age, Robin was passionate and determined to become an entrepreneur, and after his studies, he felt he would not be as good working under someone as opposed to working for himself. Together with his partner Hamza, they have over 100 employees and have scaled more than 10 companies to millions. He is a successful entrepreneur in different industries, including a marketing agency and an accounting agency.

According to Robin, ecosystems diversify the business by improving innovation; together with his team, he has created a one-of-a-kind methodology that any business can use. He says in order to come up with a perfect ecosystem, one should ensure it fits well with your goal and vision as a company. His ecosystem has so far helped grow hundreds of businesses.

By creating an ecosystem, you facilitate collaboration and also a learning process. When you get to collaborate with other organizations, it’s a way of growing your business since clients of the other organizations will get to know your business. Robin says the ecosystem is one of the fastest ways to grow a business because even as you collaborate with other sectors, you get to learn a thing or two and expand on your capabilities.

When you partner with dominant parties in the industry, it gives you an edge over your competitors, which is why, according to Robin, before entering an industry, you should be well conversant with the market and know your competitors and dominant players. Coming up with a product that will complement the chief player links you to their customer base, which will help grow your business.

An ecosystem paints a better picture of the customer, enabling the businesses to get an understanding of his tastes and preferences. Since there’s that good relationship between companies, they work together to ensure customer satisfaction by understanding the customer better.

Adhering to and leveraging existing ecosystems for the growth of your business is important. Plug into existing ecosystems as Robin recommends and grow in a space that is conducive for your business.