RIMOWA Rolls Into NYC With A Spectacular Anniversary Exhibition And Collection

To celebrate 125 years of handcrafted luggage, RIMOWA rolls into NYC with a special anniversary collection—and a spectacular exhibition.



RIMOWA’s many brand collabs on view

It seems only fitting that the city in constant motion is the site to mark iconic luggage-maker RIMOWA’s momentous milestone. This September, the pioneering brand unveils SEIT 1898, an extensive exhibition in New York City to commemorate its 125th anniversary.



The exhibition features immersive dioramas.

Open to the public from Sept. 8 to 17 during New York Fashion Week, the exhibition invites all into RIMOWA’s rich heritage. Spanning over a century of innovation and craftsmanship, the exhibition charts RIMOWA’s evolution from a local leather goods shop to a globally recognized brand. The extensive retrospective features over 100 archival pieces, offering an intimate look into RIMOWA’s storied history. From the brand’s revolutionary foray into aluminum luggage in the 1930s to the sleek polycarbonate cases that redefined modern travel, the exhibition encapsulates RIMOWA’s relentless spirit of invention.



The SEIT 1898 exhibition exterior in Tokyo

“Reaching a 125th anniversary is an incredibly impressive feat for any brand. For us at RIMOWA, it’s especially important because our heritage is so deeply intertwined with our identity. It’s the guiding force behind our craftsmanship, our drive to innovate as we create quality travel tools that people love and trust,” notes Emelie De Vitis, RIMOWA’s senior vice president of product and marketing. “With SEIT 1898, we wanted to invite visitors to take a deep dive into this rich history and heritage and practically experience it from within,” she shares about the journey beyond archival pieces on display.



A Champagne-filled case “on ice” offers a playful twist.

Beyond an archival retrospective, the exhibition also spotlights RIMOWA’s enduring fans of the iconic pieces, which are still handcrafted today in their factories with a lifetime guarantee. Showcasing collaborations with visionaries across creative industries, the exhibition spotlights rarely seen, privately owned cases from Roger Federer, Pharrell Williams, Patti Smith, Billie Eilish, Bella Hadid and Martha Stewart.



Every case tells a story in the exhibition.

“Community has always been an integral element at RIMOWA,” says De Vitis. “Our focus on craftsmanship, functionality and durability since our early days has cemented the brand as a go-to for many, and this alone has led us to build a loyal clientele since our early years who are very proud to carry their RIMOWA suitcases.”



A full spectrum of colors are on display.

After premiering in Tokyo earlier this year, RIMOWA’s anniversary celebrations continue in New York. “SEIT 1898’s first stop in Tokyo was quite an incredible showcase, so we’re very much looking forward to taking it to New York City,” De Vitis shares. Following NYC, the exhibition’s final stop will be RIMOWA’s birthplace of Cologne, Germany, in 2024 after a stop in China this December, capping off a worldwide tour honoring the brand’s 125 years of pioneering design.

An artful breakdown of a case