Check Out Rihanna's Super Bowl-Themed Savage X Fenty Fashion Collection

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | People Style & Beauty

Jay-Z once said, “I’m not a businessman, I’m a business, man,” and his protege turned self-made billionaire Rihanna is exactly the same behemoth.

The nine-time Grammy winner has spent the last few years focusing on her fashion empire, which consists of both Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty under the LVHM umbrella.

See also: Big Game Big Give Charity Event Announces J.J. Watt, Gavin DeGraw And Other Celeb Talent

Now, she’s preparing for a return to the stage as she tackles the Half-Time show at Super Bowl LVII, and she found harmonious synergy between all her endeavors, releasing a special capsule collection of looks from Savage X Fenty.

Dubbed the Game Day collection, the 17-piece lineup of gender and size-inclusive get-ups includes sport-inspired silhouettes and attire. Hoodies, sweatpants, varsity jerseys, tops, hats, beanies, boxers and a bandana are available to outfit your whole team from head to toe.

Everything is styled in subtle natural hues, from Cookie Brown to Black Caviar, and designed to be mixed and matched in a multitude of ways.

Making this moment entirely her own, Rihanna invites fans to commemorate the milestone with a LVII Two-Tone Jersey, which bears Rihanna’s signature printed on the front.

The LVII Surprise Tee, meanwhile, kicks things up a notch with an exciting surprise. What looks like a fresh t-shirt transforms when the wearer pulls up the front. Underneath? You’ll find Rihanna’s face staring your down from inside a football helmet.

These looks will slay, whether you’re just watching the big game on your couch or hitting the streets and turning the city into your own personal runway.

Rihanna stepped in front of the camera to model some of the pieces in the fashionable campaign, reminding us all that she’s capable of just about anything.

To further celebrate this momentous occasion and collection, Savage X Fenty will host a three-day retail pop-up experience in Los Angeles from Friday to Sunday, Jan. 27 to 29.

Those who stop by will be able to shop the full Game Day collection in a turf-lined store decked out with football-themed mannequin heads, goal post clothing racks and fun installation photo opportunities. There will be giveaways and other fun goodies to be had as well.

Everything in the collection comes in size-inclusive options from XXS to 4X, and it is also available to shop right now on savagex.com and in select retail stores.

The Super Bowl is set for Sunday, Feb. 12, in Glendale, AZ. The game begins at 6:30 pm ET. See more of the Game Day collection campaign below, and learn more via savagex.com.