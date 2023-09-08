Rihanna, Puma Team Up Again For New Sneaker Release

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Style & Beauty

Rihanna and Puma are back together.

Fenty X Puma has returned with the release of the Avanti, a sneaker inspired by Puma's original football boot with a blend of the Easy Rider running shoe.

“I wanted to bring something iconic from the archives to the street, and the late great Pelé made the Avanti shoe so iconic," Rihanna said of the collaboration.

"It’s been such an exciting start to our partnership. We spent time together opening up the PUMA archive and identifying the right product that spoke to Rihanna. The Avanti is a PUMA classic with a unique and iconic point of view on terrace. I’m very happy to see this project come to life and even more excited for what the coming years have in store for us together," chief product officer at Puma Maria Valdes said.

The Avanti will be available as a unisex shoe for adults and children beginning on Sept. 15.