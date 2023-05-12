The Fenty Beauty Makeup Guide

By: Tierra Booth By: Tierra Booth | | Lifestyle Style & Beauty

Rihanna wore Fenty Beauty to the 2023 Met Gala.

Singer Rihanna changed the world of beauty with the launch of Fenty. From makeup to skincare to lingerie, the artist started a revolution. And whether you've joined the Fenty party yet or not, we want you to take part. Founded in 2017, Fenty Beauty features makeup products such as lip glosses, lipsticks, blush, foundation, highlighter and much more. Here are some of the best items to enliven your makeup routine.

Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA (@fentybeauty)

Product Description: This lip gloss offers the lip an explosive shine that also hydrates and conditions with shea butter. There are seven different shades to choose from, providing a shade for anyone. Also, these glosses are created with a non-sticky formula and have an addicting peach-vanilla scent that you won’t get tired of.

Who it's for: Gloss Bomb can be used by everyone because the formula is created to nourish and condition for all lip types.

Match Stix Matte Contour Skinstick

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA (@fentybeauty)

Product Description: A contour stick that comes in multiple shades and is created with a long wear and airy formula for all skin types. The product comes in easy-to-use stick packaging, making the application process effortless. This contour stick is also made to layer with its buildable cream-to-powder formula and is also weightless and easy to blend.

Who it's for: These contour sticks are for those who want the perfect chiseled look for their makeup. It works well with all skin types and skin tones and has different shades to choose from.

Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA (@fentybeauty)

Product Description: The skin tint provides an instant blur to your skin in only a few drops. It is a tinted moisturizer that offers buildable light to medium long-wear coverage and creates a smooth texture that layers just right with primer and skincare. The product applies well with just your fingers or a brush and the product is hydrating with its humidity, sweat and transfer-resistant formula.

Who it's for: This skin tint is perfect for those who don’t want to wear heavy foundation, but still want a similar look. With its lightweight formula, you can achieve the same makeup look in the warmer months without having too much makeup on. It’s also hydrating, which is ideal for those with dry skin.

Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA (@fentybeauty)

Product Description: This foundation is soft matte and long-wear and features climate-adaptive technology to fight through different weather conditions. It has a buildable medium-to-full coverage formula that is sure to keep you looking fresh all day. This foundation is available in 50 shades.

Who it's for: This product can be used for all skin types and is for those especially looking for a long-lasting foundation to keep their makeup in place for as long as they need.

Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA (@fentybeauty)

Product Description: This airy and non-greasy blush was created to instantly melt into your skin for an effortless pop of color, presenting a natural-looking flush. You can get this blush in nine different shades, the product is easy to use and can be applied as much as needed without it looking like too much product. Treat your cheeks to this full-of-life product and give them that extra flush they deserve.

Who it's for: This product can be used for all skin types and skin tones. It's especially perfect for those who want that natural flustered look on top of their makeup.

Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA (@fentybeauty)

Product Description: This creamy powder highlight is weightless and provides a buildable shiny glow that will last all day and night. The Killawat Highlighter was created to capture and reflect every mood with its luminizing and bold color choices. There are two solo highlighter choices and five duo ones to ensure the perfect glow for any occasion.

Who it's for: This product is for those who want to glow in their makeup and shine as bright as they want. This highlighter can be used by all skin types and the colors are designed to work well with all skin tones.

Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA (@fentybeauty)

Product Description: Stunna lip paint is the product that you wear when you are feeling most confident and want to stunt. This weightless long-wear liquid lipstick has a soft-matte finish with eight bold colors to choose from and that all skin tones can enjoy.

Who it's for: This lip paint is for everyone who wants bold lips and to add the perfect touch to a makeup look to showcase out for a night on the town or date night.

Body Lava Body Luminizer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA (@fentybeauty)

Product Description: This gel-based luminizer is the perfect product to add shine all over for a dewy and glowy finish. You can now achieve that post-vacation glow year-round with this body lava offering both the look and feel of glistening skin with light-diffusing micro pearls blended in with a sheer tint of color presenting a silky and sheen look.

Who it's for: This product is for those who are looking for a way to add extra shine and glow to their appearance. This product works well with all skin types and is perfect for the spring and summer months.

Brow MVP Ultra Fine Brow Pencil & Styler

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA (@fentybeauty)

Product Description: This brow product is ultra-fine and retractable and was created for hair-like precision on your brows. It is available in 14 shades, ranging from strawberry blonde to the deepest shade of black. The product has an ultra-fine retractable tip on one end and a paddle brush on the other. It was ultimately created to make the process of doing your brows easy and to achieve the most precise and defined brow look.

Who it's for: The brow pencil is for anyone and it works well with all brow shapes and sizes. With 14 different shades to choose from, there’s a shade that is bound to bring the life out of your brows.

These are just a few of the brand’s best-selling products that you can try out in your next makeup run. Fenty’s Beauty is known for creating timeless beauty products that are loved by many. You can purchase Fenty Beauty products on its website, Ulta and Sephora.

See also: The Rare Beauty Makeup Guide