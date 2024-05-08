RH Unveils Its Largest Outdoor Collection To Date

By Phebe Wahl By Phebe Wahl | | Home & Real Estate, Home & Real Estate Feature, Home & Real Estate, HBCM Home, HBCM Collections, HBCM Spotlight,

RH Byron teak rectangular coffee table, lounge chairs and sofa

RH reveals its most expansive outdoor collection yet.

When it comes to debuts, you can always count on RH to go big. In a perfect fusion of art, design and functionality, RH (rh.com) has unveiled its most comprehensive and innovative outdoor collection to date. Featuring over 40 exclusive designs in teak, aluminum, all-weather wicker and upholstery from some of today’s most acclaimed designers, this collection is a testament to RH’s unwavering commitment to exceptional design, quality and style.



RH Gemini natural sofa and lounge chair

“Our 2024 Outdoor Collection blurs the lines between indoor and outdoor living, presenting a level of design, quality, taste and style unrivaled in today’s market,” says RH Chairman and CEO Gary Friedman. “We are proud to introduce our latest Sourcebook and the innovative global designers and artisan manufacturers we have partnered with. Together, we are pushing boundaries and imagining a new and inspiring way to live outdoors.”

Vigo’s architectural silhouette, designed by Harrison and Nicholas Condos of Sydney, graces the cover of this year’s Sourcebook—a bold testament to the innovative spirit that defines the collection. From the Byron collection’s solid teak vertical reeding to Bondi’s art deco-inspired circular bolster back, each piece is a narrative of design evolution, embodying the ethos of blending indoor comfort with the freedom and beauty of the outdoors.



Bondi teak modular L-sectional and swivel lounge chair

The collection also introduces the works of award-winning architect and designer Claudio Bellini, who presents Gemini with its dramatic curved silhouette handwoven in airy all-weather wicker. Mario Ruiz, drawing inspiration from the Bauhaus movement, brings the slim lines and strong presence of Málaga to life. At the same time, the Nusa collection by Isabel Rojo and Victor Segarra invites a Mediterranean sensibility into the fold with its elegant balance of form and function.

Palma teak dining arm chair and rectangular dining table.

Further enhancing the collection, RH boasts the world’s largest selection of TUUCI architectural shade structures, engineered by founder and chief architect Dougan Clarke to meet the meticulous standards of luxury racing yachts. The state-of-the-art, automated Ocean Master Max One-Touch cantilever umbrella comes complete with ambient LED lighting and dual infrared radiant heat. A comprehensive offering, indeed.