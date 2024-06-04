Culture, Food & Drink, Lifestyle, Feature, Events, Guide, Food and Drink Feature, Culture Feature, Travel, Features, Drink, Featured, Food & Drink Feature, Celebrity, Food & Drink, Community, Travel & Recreation, Apple News, City Life, News and Features, Eat, Cocktails, Guides,

A new four-day culinary festival at Wynn Las Vegas is inviting the world’s top chefs, mixologists and vintners to come together like never before. Here’s your guide to Revelry 2024.



Revelry: The Feast will take place at the Wynn Event Pavilion and Lawn. PHOTO BY BARBARA KRAFT

It’s sure to be a delicious month in Las Vegas when The World’s 50 Best Restaurants Awards are handed out at Wynn Las Vegas on June 5. Marking the second time the event has been held in the United States—following its appearance in New York in 2016—the historic moment once again shines a spotlight on the Entertainment Capital of the World, a place where celebrity chefs, mixologists and vintners dream of seeing their names in the city’s neon lights. More than 1,000 anonymous global culinary experts will each offer up their 10 favorite foodie experiences in the last 18 months to determine the list, which is tallied by Deloitte and sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna.

To toast the occasion—made possible through a partnership with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) and Wynn Las Vegas—a brand-new culinary extravaganza dubbed Revelry will take place from June 5 to 8. Held at Wynn Las Vegas, the festival will bring together the world’s most lauded chefs and beverage experts for a lineup of exclusive dining experiences, master classes and more. “Las Vegas has become a premier culinary destination for visitors from around the world, and Wynn has set the standard for celebrating and experiencing the culinary arts,” shares Brian Gullbrants, COO of Wynn Resorts North America. “Revelry will showcase Wynn’s unmatched hospitality, offering guests exceptional food, spirits and entertainment experiences.” Here’s your guide to the best of Revelry.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 5

EAST MEETS BEST COLLABORATION DINNER

Indulge in an unmatched Chinese dining experience when chefs Xian Ming Yu (Wing Lei at Wynn Las Vegas), Tam Kwok Fung (Chef Tam’s Seasons at Wynn Palace), Henry Zhang (Golden Flower at Wynn Macau) and Jennifer Yee (Wynn Las Vegas) collaborate at Wing Lei.

THURSDAY, JUNE 6

CLASS IN THE GLASS POWERED BY GE PROFILE



Shake things up at Casa Playa with Wynn’s master mixologist, Mariena Mercer Boarini, and Happy Accidents mixologist Kate Gerwin. During this master class and tasting, they’ll show you how to remix classic cocktails.

ICONS DINNER

An installment in the 50 Best Signature Sessions, this anticipated evening at Lakeside will offer a world-class dinner from seven chefs previously honored by The World’s 50 Best Restaurant Awards. Those legendary names include chef Daniel Humm of Eleven Madison Park; chef Junghyun Park of Atomix; chef Thomas Keller of The French Laundry and Per Se; chef Kyle Connaughton of Single Thread; chef Dominique Crenn of Atelier Crenn; pastry chef Pía Salazar of Nuema; and pastry chef Dominique Ansel of Ansel Bakery.

FRIDAY, JUNE 7

WYNN CELEBRITY CHEF GOLF TOURNAMENT

Award-winning chef Thomas Keller and fellow culinary stars will tee off at Wynn Golf Club during this charity golf tournament benefiting Three Square Food Bank and the Women’s Hospitality Initiative.

THE YAKITORI EVANGELIST

During this master class and tasting session, learn how social media star and chef Yakitoriguy creates his beloved Japanese grilled chicken. He’ll deconstruct the bird while offering tips on grilling it just right and making the perfect glaze.

CHEFS MICHAEL SYMON X CHEF JOSHUA SMITH COLLABORATION DINNER

Food Network powerhouse Michael Symon will team up with Delilah executive chef Joshua Smith for a Mediterranean-inspired dinner at Wynn’s glitzy supper club.





The talented chefs and mixologists from Wynn Las Vegas will participate in myriad events during the inaugural Revelry culinary festival. PHOTO BY TERRY GATES

REVELRY ALL-STAR CHEFS DINNER



Enjoy a star-studded dinner at the waterfront Lakeside restaurant where chef Christopher Lee, Wynn’s vice president of culinary operations and development, will lead this collaborative effort featuring dishes from chef Brad Kilgore of Kilgore Culinary; Angie Mar of Le B; chef Philip Tessier of Press; pastry chef Margarita Manzke of République; and pastry chef Jennifer Yee of Wynn.

SATURDAY, JUNE 8

SWEET IMAGINATION AT WORK POWERED BY GE PROFILE



Satiate your sweet tooth during this delectable dessert experience from SW Steakhouse and Lakeside executive pastry chef Michael Outlaw and Joël Robuchon protege Salvatore Martone. You’ll sample treats while learning how the pair crafts showstopping sweets.

REVELRY: THE FEAST

Held on the Wynn Event Pavilion and Lawn, The Feast is the crown jewel of Revelry. In this signature grand tasting event, gourmands will utilize all of their senses to discover four distinct culinary experiences. Those offerings include the Four Sixes Ranch Country Cookout, a Yellowstone-inspired barbecue by chef Christopher Lee, Moo’s Craft Barbecue chef-owners Andrew and Michelle Muñoz, and Flouring Cake Shop pastry chef Heather Wong; the beach-chic Road to Tulum featuring vibrant fare from Casa Playa chef Sarah Thompson; and The Casbah Marketplace, where the flavors of the Mediterranean and Middle East will be celebrated by Safta 1964 chef Alon Shaya, Dalida chefs Laura and Sayat Ozyilmaz, and Wynn pastry chef Jennifer Yee. Finally, don’t miss the sushi-filled Shibuya Crossing by Mizumi chef Jeff Ramsey, Dunsmoor pastry chef Erika Chan and culinary innovators Liwei Liao and Yakitoriguy.