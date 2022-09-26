By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Culture Magazine Food & Drink

Maine-lobster-stuffed quesadilla with various light bites and cocktail at Jalisco Underground

Resorts World Las Vegas continues to expand food, beverage and entertainment offerings and invites guests to experience tequila and mezcal in a new way at Jalisco Underground located beneath Wally's Wine & Spirits. The agave-centric cocktail selection and insta-worthy bar bites incorporate the flavors and preparation methods of Jalisco, Guadalajara, the origin place of tequila.

"Tequila is distilled from the fermented juice of the Weber blue agave plant and comes only from Jalisco, Mexico...early civilizations believed agave was a gift from the gods," as Total Wine has informed. All tequilas are mezcal but not all mezcals are considered tequila. The agave plant used as well as the method of heating while making the liquors are the differentiating factors between tequila and mezcal.

Agave plant close-up

Tequila must be made from the Weber blue agave specifically while mezcal can be made of all types of agave. The smokey flavor of mezcal is due to the underground-oven-cooking method that is an essential part of the making of spirit according to Total Wine.

Underground oven in use while making mezcal

The president of Resorts World Las Vegas mentions of Jalisco Underground, “The space underneath Wally’s is a hidden treasure on property, and as we thought about fun ways to program it, we felt that an underground tequila concept was a perfect fit.” Mexico City culture is layered throughout the venue from the decor to the menu and the music which rotates between traditional Mexican music, modern Latin beats and occasional Rock n' Roll tunes for an added Vegas flair.

Authentic recipes paired with modern techniques bring a specific south-of-the-border element to Jalisco Underground. The Hundred Dollar Nachos feature Siberian caviar, slow-roasted pig and truffle queso while the Maine lobster stuffed quesadilla showcases the bold flavors of Chanterelle mushrooms balanced with the light notes of squash blossoms and decadent cheesy goodness of a white cheddar bisque salsa.

Various fresh menu items at Jalisco Underground in Resorts World Las Vegas

The cocktail selection includes the 24-carat margarita composed of Clase Azul añejo, lime juice, agave nectar and topped off with Grand Marnier 150. For a dark and delicious beverage try the black on black made of Mexican brandy, Meletti Amaro and Casa Dragones añejo.

Cocktails offered at Jalisco Underground at Resorts World Las Vegas

The upscale-casual tequileria operates Thursday through Saturday from 8PM to late. Explore Jalisco Underground beneath Wally's Wine & Spirits in Resorts World Las Vegas for a peak into the Mexico City underground tequila culture.