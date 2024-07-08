Lifestyle, Feature, Trends, Lifestyle Feature, Drink, Entertainment, Travel & Recreation, Apple News, City Life, News and Features, Eat, Stay, Hotels For A Staycation, Hotels For A Weekend Detox Retreat, Guides, Hotel Resto, Hotel Amenities, Hotel,

By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | | Lifestyle, Feature, Trends, Lifestyle Feature, Drink, Entertainment, Travel & Recreation, Apple News, City Life, News and Features, Eat, Stay, Hotels For A Staycation, Hotels For A Weekend Detox Retreat, Guides, Hotel Resto, Hotel Amenities, Hotel,

The heat is on at Resorts World Las Vegas. Here’s your guide to a scorching season at The Strip’s hottest property.



Take a dip in one of three main pools at Resorts World. PHOTO COURTESY OF RESORTS WORLD LAS VEGAS

DINE

Bask in the balmy desert air on the patios of these Resorts World dining destinations.



Share a plate of briny oysters on the patio at Brezza. PHOTO BY JOSE SALINAS

BREZZA

It’s all about coastal Italian fare at chef Nicole Brisson’s Brezza, where the James Beard Award semifinalist features seasonal ingredients across lunch and dinner. Enjoy an alfresco lunch of briny oysters, a crisp chopped salad and one of myriad cheesy pizzas paired with a refreshing Succosa Spritz. When night falls, sit under the stars to share a seafood platter, spaghetti pomodoro, Creekstone Farms filet mignon and a citrusy lemon olio verde tart.



Enjoy a taste of Italy at Brezza. PHOTO COURTESY OF RESORTS WORLD LAS VEGAS

CARVERSTEAK

Carver Road Hospitality’s innovative steakhouse calls carnivores to indulge in dry-aged American steaks and Japanese-certified wagyu steaks served alongside pours of classic cocktails, wine and whiskey. In the kitchen is executive chef Daniel Ontiveros, who impresses patrons with his wagyu cheesesteak bites, lobster en croute—a 2-pound Maine lobster wrapped in puffed pastry with lobster-cognac cream—and the 18-ounce, 28-day dry-aged Kansas City steak. The expansive terrace offers Strip views, an outdoor bar and blooming gardens to set the mood.



The Watermelon Crush cocktail from Carversteak; PHOTO BY NEON PR STUDIOS

EIGHT LOUNGE

Fulfill your burning desires at this swanky cigar lounge, where guests can explore over 150 premium cigars while sipping premium cocktails and listening to live music by local DJs. Reserve a table on the open-air patio, sip an Eight private-barrel Old Fashioned and nosh on Tuscan beef tartare or lollipop wings with your cigar-loving pals.

FUHU

Stroll past the cherry blossoms that dress up the facade of this Asian-inspired concept near Zouk Nightclub to discover a lush indoor-outdoor dining room and patio open for Saturday brunch and daily dinner. Sushi rolls, nigiri, sashimi and warm dishes from the land and sea offer tastes for every palate. During brunch, try a Lotus Spritz paired with ube pancakes or the FUHU prime short rib Benedict.



Stroll past the pink cherry blossoms to discover FUHU's outdoor patio. PHOTO COURTESY OF RESORTS WORLD LAS VEGAS

¡VIVA!

Send your tastebuds on a sizzling journey at chef Ray Garcia’s modern Mexican restaurant, where he combines vibrant flavors with California sensibilities. Brunch, lunch, happy hour and dinner are offered and best enjoyed in the desert surroundings of ¡Viva!’s sleek patio. Cool off with a round of ceviche before turning up the heat with Baja tacos, a wood-fired quesadilla or the 8-ounce wagyu skirt steak served with sweet peppers, grilled green onions and roasted tomato. Wash it all down with a house ¡Viva-rita!



Sangria and a medley of Mexican dishes await at ¡Viva! PHOTO COURTESY OF RESORTS WORLD LAS VEGAS

PLAY

RESORTS WORLD THEATRE



Beloved comedians and musicians are descending upon Resorts World Las Vegas for the summer season. In July, popular podcast host Theo Von (July 5 and 6), Emmy- and Grammy-nominated comic Kevin Hart (July 12 and 14) and Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost (July 20) will bring their signature styles of wit to the stage. Country fans will equally love this summer’s visiting acts. Kick August off with Brett Young (Aug. 2), whom special guest MacKenzie Porter will join for his Resorts World Theatre debut. Then, see multiplatinum artist Chris Young (Aug. 10), who will play country tunes from his latest album, Young Love & Saturday Nights. Finally, country queen Carrie Underwood continues her exclusive Las Vegas residency, Reflection, on select nights between Aug. 14 and Aug. 24, with additional dates on deck from Oct. 16 to 26.



See Carrie Underwood at the Resorts World Theatre. PHOTO BY JEFF JOHNSON

AYU DAYCLUB AND ZOUK NIGHTCLUB

A star-studded lineup of performers awaits at Resorts World’s two Zouk Group venues. Soak up the sun poolside in an oasis inspired by the islands of Southeast Asia at Ayu, where Illenium (July 13, 20, 27; Aug. 10) and Kaskade (Aug. 17 and 24) will bring the beats all summer long. Don’t miss Ayu’s 4th of July weekend celebration featuring Duke Dumont (July 5), Lil Dicky (July 6) and Shaboozey (July 7). By night, hit the dance floor at Zouk to see T-Pain (July 11), Lil Wayne (July 12), Kaskade (July 20), Illenium (Aug. 2, 16, 24 and 30), DJ Snake (Aug. 3) and Deadmau5 (Aug. 10), among others. Zouk will also host Independence Day celebrations with Jonas Blue (July 4), Ludacris (July 5) and Illenium (July 6).



Dance the night away as Illenium spins at Zouk Nightclub. PHOTO COURTESY OF RESORTS WORLD LAS VEGAS



Soak up the sun while DJs drop beats at Ayu Dayclub. PHOTO COURTESY OF RESORTS WORLD LAS VEGAS



It’s swim season at the Resorts World pools. PHOTO COURTESY OF RESORTS WORLD LAS VEGAS

THE POOLS



With five distinct pool experiences, Resorts World makes a splash with visitors of all ages. Take the little ones to the Family Pool to enjoy water features, a snack bar and private cabanas, or revel in complete relaxation among fellow adults at the Athena Infinity Ultra Pool, offering breathtaking views of the Strip’s skyline. The Main Resort Pool features three bodies of water, the Agave Bar and Grill, and plenty of daybeds to sunbathe. If entertainment is what you’re after, head to the Bimini Pool to play oversized chess and snap pics in an Instagram-worthy setting. Finally, stay cool and shaded at the Cabana Pool, where 13 private cabanas and myriad deck chairs—reserved for Crockfords Las Vegas guests—allow you to relax in style. Cabanas score you a dedicated server, a misting fan, a TV, a personal safe, a refrigerator and plenty of ice-cold water bottles.



Sip a piña colada by the pool at Resorts World Las Vegas. PHOTO COURTESY OF RESORTS WORLD LAS VEGAS