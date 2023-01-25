By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | People Events Celebrity Entertainment Music

Luke Bryan at Resorts World Las Vegas

Resorts World Las Vegas sets the stage for Luke Bryan to entertain. The American-Music-Award-winning country artist performs crowd favorites like "Country Girl (Shake It for Me)," "Crash My Party" and "Strip It Down" for audiences through April 2023 with Bryan's residency shows.

Hilton Honors members enjoyed a private preshow and interactive Q&A session at Allē on 66 inside of Conrad Resorts World Las Vegas with the American-Music-Award-winning artist as a Hilton Honors Experience. Bryan performed feet away from approximately 20 attendees, shared personal life stories and engaged with the intimate crowd.

Bryan’s music career began in 2001 and progressed to award-winning level by 2010 with The Academy of Country Music Awards. Top New Artist was the beginning of many awards to follow. Having gained such widespread success and recognition, Bryan continues to rock the country music scene.

Luke Bryan at the farm

Bryan jokingly admitted during the Q&A where he draws his motivation from, "I like to buy a lot of farms. I like to feed my deer and my bass and my turkey and my quails and my ducks and then we have three boys in the house...I'm joking!"

He then opened up, "My motivation is just love for it…To get to a high level of anything you just gotta love it more. It gets to the point where that's really the only reason why you're doing it because you just love it."

Luke Bryan concert

Although the country star is contractually obliged to perform for an hour and a half during his Resorts World Las Vegas shows, Bryan mentions that he has done two and a half hour shows occasionally solely because he was having fun with it.

"Every year honestly I get more stubborn with my time but as long as I'm out there doing things I enjoy...The only time I want to give up is if I'm sick [and] got to do a two-hour show,” Bryan says. “You know if you're an NFL football player and you pull a hamstring you can sit on the bench. With me I gotta go out there and kind of bark my way through the show."

He shared a story of one of the most nerve-wracking music moments in his career, "I had to rehearse a CMT crossroad thing with Lionel. Lionel was highly influential in my whole music deal. I got to go meet him in a hotel room and we got to perform a song.”

He continues, “Y'all I get in the elevator and I have these sweat rings…Lionel walks out..and we laugh about me sweating like crazy. Look at how amazing this country is in following your dreams and chasing your dreams.” Bryan laughs as he reminisces, “I can grow up idolizing what Lionel does…20 years later I can pick up the phone and he and I are literally just really special friends.”

The Luke Bryan acoustic performance and private Q&A session is just one of the many Hilton Honors Experiences that members can choose to redeem their points on. Members earn points as they stay and spend with Hilton properties and can later choose from travel events like candle lit beach dinners in the Maldives, couples massages in Thailand and cooking lessons with award-winning chefs overseas.

Resorts World Theatre center stage

For the entire Hilton experience, stay at one of the many properties located within Resorts World Las Vegas and have a pamper session and couple’s massage at Awana Spa before getting ready to rock with the American country music sensation. Luke Bryan Vegas at Resorts World Theatre continues through April 2023. Grab your tickets here.