Kylie Jenner at the Vanity Fair Oscar party 2023

Kylie Jenner, Resorts World and Hermès are all household names known across the globe. The three trailblazers have come together to offer a super exclusive item, a customized tie-dye Hermès Birkin handbag that was previously owned by Jenner herself. The beauty brand mogul and reality television star has pioneered her way through the fashion scene with countless designer brand campaigns and partnerships and she is sharing with consumers a slice of the good life through her previously-owned designer bag.

Jenner has a history of building her vast shoe and handbag collection with items that stand out with intricate and loud designs, bold colors and conversation starters. Whether she dons a faux lionhead as the top half of a gown for Schiaparelli's Paris Fashion Week couture show, popularizes neon colors like highlighter green, bright orange and hot pink or struts red carpets in skin tight floor length spandex gowns reminiscent of a super hot villain, Jenner’s wardrobe choices are interesting and command attention. Her stylist must stay hard at work to keep up with it all.

Kylie Jenner's previously owned, custom Hermès Birkin bag at Resorts World Las Vegas

Jenner’s Birkin follows suit and is part of “A Collection of Vintage Icons Transformed” by Jay Ahr. The tie dye portion of the collection celebrates freedom and non-violence notions that were at the epicenter of American culture in the sixties. The attention-grabbing pattern and bold classic Birkin orange color are so on par with the rest of Jenner’s aesthetic.

The classic Hermès Birkin 35 is finished with palladium hardware for a polished touch. The removable clochette has a padlock and a pair of encased keys for an added element of interest or utility. Whether you are seriously intrigued by the thought of owning a slice of fashion history or you would like to view the reality star’s handbag for inspiration or fun, Resorts World Las Vegas welcomes guests to view the piece on display at Fred Segal and to inquire about purchase for those interested.

Resorts World Las Vegas exterior

Take a look in person at the bespoke handbag especially designed by artist Jay Ahr for the Kylie Cosmetics founder. This Togo fine-grained feather weight leather collector’s item is for sale with not only impeccable design but also such a captivating story tied to it.

Pop-culture meets luxury custom design for this extremely unique offer. Kylie Jenner fans, design enthusiasts and curious bystanders are all encouraged to take part in this one-of-a-kind handbag display at Resorts World Las Vegas.