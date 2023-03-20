Sophie Robinson Sophie Robinson | | Culture Magazine Events Art Entertainment

"Ilumina" by Pablo Gonzalez Vargas

Resorts World Las Vegas debuts the new and incredible TRANSFIX immersive experience on April 21. This innovative and never-before-seen experience offers a maze-like, multi-story, 200,000-square-foot adventure. Transfix features over fifty interactive and illuminating art installations from globally renowned artists for an otherworldly journey guaranteed to awe visitors.

See Also: Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Inside Look At The Opening Act Beabadoobee

This mind-bending and illuminating experience launches the first edition this April in the heart of The Strip at the luxurious entertainment hotspot Resorts World Las Vegas. An array of enticing entertainment opportunities from musical concerts to comedy and this latest arrival marks a state-of-the-art, futuristic experience not to be missed at Resorts World. Transfix will be available to the public during the six-month residency through Fall 2023 then travel globally across a host of major international and US cities.

"Axion" by Christopher Bauder

Co-founder and CRO Tom Stinchfield states,“Our aim is to elevate and redefine ‘immersive.’ We believe that interacting with art at this large of a scale can change the world by illuminating one mind at a time.” The massive, wondrous venue features mixed media curiosities from acclaimed participating artists Pablo Gonzalez, known for his large-scale Burning Man work, Christopher Bauder of Berlin's notable Dark Matter light installation, Marco Cochrane praised for his four-story high female sculptural work and Kate Raudenbush famous for her monolithic geometric sculptures calling upon environmental issues, among many others.

Both creatively charged and mystifying, Transfix incorporates a plethora of multidimensional audiovisual treats such as hidden tunnels, secret speakeasies, electric video creations and shapeshifting, fire-breathing sculptures into nearly fifty installations. “If we can inspire even a fraction of our guests to restore their childlike wonder and curiosity—or explore their own personal creativity and expression—we’ve done our jobs well,” Stinchfield continues.

"As Above So Below" by Kate Raudenbush

This unique attraction invites participants to a 90 to 120-minute exploration of the expansive world of Transfix. The founders set out with the mission "to change the way that artists receive recognition and compensation for their work. We founded TRANSFIX to create a platform that funds artists of all backgrounds to develop new large-scale artworks that would have never been realized otherwise,” says co-founder and CEO Michael Blatter.

Resorts World Las Vegas has something for everyone with premium accommodations, retail shops, gourmet restaurants, rejuvenating spa and salon and countless day and nightlife entertainment selections. For more information on the new immersive Las Vegas experience visit rwlasvegas.com.