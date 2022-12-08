Resorts World Las Vegas Becomes EDC Hotel 2023

By: Sara Dial By: Sara Dial | | Events Entertainment Community Music Apple News web-og

Resorts World Las Vegas transforms into an immersive hotel experience in partnership with Insomniac. The exciting Hotel EDC presented by Vibee debuts amidst the return of the Electric Daisy Carnival, the largest dance music festival in the world. On May 19 to 22 electronic dance music superstars perform enthralling soundtracks at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Insomniac revamps the sprawling 88-acre property at Resorts World into a dazzling centralized hub for the EDC event. The exceptional hotel stay features unique experiences, one-of-a-kind perks and magnificent entertainment events. Throughout the weekend pass holders are privy to a plethora of astonishing entertainment and lifestyle experiences.

Guests enjoy an array of luxurious accommodations including a three-night stay at Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World, dedicated Vibee concierge, luxurious gift bags, special EDC TV channel and a uniquely curated hotel soundtrack by Insomniac Records. Passes also include access to the Hotel EDC day parties at Ayu Dayclub as well as entry to the impressive pop-up DJ sets at the Zouk Nightclub.

Pass holders experience exclusive wellness opportunities and alluring EDC photo ops as well as karaoke, interviews, drink specials and DJ sets from Insomniac Radio at the Daytime Headliner Headquarters at RedTail, a specialty entertainment bar at Resorts World. Food and beverage offerings feature daily happy hours and specialty credited passes for use at many Resorts World restaurants.

Premium add on experiences include a shuttle service to and from the festival grounds, spa packages and a Raver Recharge brunch provided by the exquisite culinary team at Fuhu. Hotel EDC packages are now available online. For those interested in teaming up with Insomniac to work the EDC event, a virtual job fair is held on January 5, 2023.