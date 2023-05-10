The Residences At Aspen Valley Ranch Offer Adventure And World-Class Amenities

By Kara Franker By Kara Franker | | Home & Real Estate HBCM 2nd Homes HBAT 2nd Homes HBBO 2nd Homes HBCA 2nd Homes HBCH 2nd Homes HBMI 2nd Homes HBNY 2nd Homes HBSC 2nd Homes HBTX 2nd Homes HBDC 2nd Homes

Located just 10 minutes outside of Aspen, the ranch homesteads at The Residences at Aspen Valley Ranch offer Colorado adventure and world-class amenities.



There are only three homes and five lots left for sale at The Residences at Aspen Valley Ranch, located just outside downtown Aspen.

Paying homage to its legacy as a family ranch, the mountain chalets at The Residences at Aspen Valley Ranch are going fast. With only three homes left on the market and five vacant lots, that wild and romanticized Yellowstone-style mountain ranch lifestyle just became a little more elusive.



The bar at the Ranch House, the centerpiece of the Aspen Valley Ranch community

“Beyond the luxury homes, location on 813 acres and amenities, our staff is what makes the experience at the Residences at Aspen Valley Ranch lavish and personalized, as Aspen’s only amenitized and Les Clefs d’Or-serviced luxury private ranch community,” says Simon Chen, vice president at The Residences at Aspen Valley Ranch.



The kitchen inside the Sopris House, which is listed for $5.5 million.

“Homeowners receive the utmost in luxury, space and seclusion—but with the bells and whistles of a five-star hotel.”



Each home offers spacious living areas with fireplaces and high ceilings featuring windows that maximize views.

Conceptualized by renowned local design visionary Poss Architecture, the three remaining homes feature an uncompromising level of craftsmanship and are each greater than 5,500 square feet with five-bedroom floor plans and expansive outdoor spaces for entertaining. Listed by Susan Stone-Chen and Chris Souki with Coldwell Banker Mason Morse for $15.5 million each, the three homes have been thoughtfully positioned on the ranch to maximize privacy and views for guests, while the design aesthetic reflects the surrounding natural environment. The private ranch community also has five remaining vacant lots for sale ranging from $4.5 million to $5.5 million and spanning from 11.5-acre to 35-acre sites.



Residents have access to the Ranch House with additional entertainment space.

Chen, a seasoned hotelier, handpicked staff members he knew could create a truly special experience for residents. “Their passion for their jobs and the residents is something that you can’t teach, and therefore they are all world-class professionals in what they do and offer to the opulence of the Residences at Aspen Valley Ranch,” says Chen. “And with a variety of amenities offered on-site such as the Horse Barn (horseback riding), Toy Garage (ATVs, snowmobiles, biking, cross-country skiing), Historic Barn (arcade games), gym and pool house (heated pool and hot tub), home theater and more, families never need to leave the ranch to explore and enjoy the destination.”



Outdoor areas include serene architectural elements.

Available for purchase, each of the homes also showcases an expansive collection of works of art from artists such as Domingo Zapata, Jonathan Bermudes, Natalie Victor Retali and Jeff Koons, including more than 40 distinctive pieces—photographs, paintings, sculptures, mixed-media works and tapestries throughout the homes and public spaces.

“Each of the single-family homesteads gives a nod to its legacy as a family ranch, allowing families to experience the Roaring Fork Valley as it was meant to be experienced,” says Chen. “It is a cherished year-round mountain playground.”