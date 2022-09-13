By: Sara Dial By: Sara Dial | | Culture

The philanthropic partnership between the American Red Cross and Allied Esports raises funds to support disaster relief. Each company calls upon the gaming community to utilize gaming skills and audiences in order to give back to those affected by disasters in the Rescue Royale Halo Infinite Tournament. Leading participants will earn an opportunity to compete at the HyperX Arena in Las Vegas.

“The gaming and streaming communities have a unique ability to rally followers for deserving causes through live entertainment and creative content. We’re honored to continue to assist the Red Cross in growing support from the next generation of fundraisers,” says CEO of Allied Esports, Jud Hannigan.

The Red Cross acts in response to more than 60,000 disasters every year from single family incidents to staggering large scale emergencies. Fundraising efforts provide emotional support, financial assistance, recovery planning, food and shelter.

Registration is now open for players to compete against one another in an attempt to claim one of the coveted top eight spots in the second annual Rescue Royale Tournament. Streamers create their own Rescue Royale Disaster Relief fundraiser through the digital platform, Tiltify, during the month-long stream-a-thon.

The HyperX Arena in Las Vegas will host the Rescue Royale Halo Infinite Tournament finale on October 15 where the top eight players will battle it out during their complimentary weekend trip. Based on the highest number of donations in September, the top nine stream-a-thon donors that gave the highest amount of donations in September will also attend the event.

Gamers use their influence to encourage donations that benefit many communities affected by disasters. The American Red Cross and Allied Esports incentivise the online community with a highly exclusive and complimentary trip to Las Vegas in order to encourage the utmost participation in the Rescue Royale Halo Infinite Tournament and the month-long stream-a-thon.