Record-Breaking Real Estate Duo Joyce Rey and Timothy Di Prizito Take Opulence to the Next Level

From luxury beachfront properties and mountaintop homes to trendy urban hotspots, it’s no wonder Southern California continually produces some of the highest sales in the state and beyond.

This individuality and range of properties are some of the biggest draws to the region, according to Southern California’s top Coldwell Banker Global Luxury real estate brokers Joyce Rey and Timothy Di Prizito. “We have a diversity of properties, from oceanfront retreats to storied Hollywood estates,” Rey says.

With a collective six decades of experience under their belts, Rey and Di Prizito’s deep passion for real estate and devotion to putting clients’ interests first are what keep customers coming back.

“Once our clients experience our level of service, they usually become not only lifelong customers but lifelong friends,” Di Prizito says. “This is why we see ourselves more like real estate portfolio advisers and managers rather than real estate agents.”

The Far Afield estate is located in the prime Montecito “Golden Quadrangle”



Two is Better Than One

Rey started the first real estate company in the world to handle only million-dollar-plus houses back in 1979 and has been breaking sales records ever since. Di Prizito uses his extensive experience to educate, train and mentor young agents. Together, they make a powerful duo.

“Joyce and I are cut from the same cloth. We maintain the same high-quality business ethics and principles and have positioned ourselves quite well with an extremely high rate of repeat and referral business,” Di Prizito says.

With loyal clients from all corners of the world and a broad range of luxury listings, Rey and Di Prizito work like a well-oiled machine, functioning with the same spirited work ethic and morals. Clearly, teamwork pays off—the Joyce Rey Team has repeatedly been the #1 team in Los Angeles County for Coldwell Banker.

Unrivaled Property

The Far Afield Gardens include the original Bridal Path connecting acres of botanical, native and formal parterre gardens



A powerful team equals powerful properties. One such property featuring 10.5 acres and over 25 separate cultivated and native garden attractions, Far Afield in Montecito definitely fits the bill. The historic estate in Montecito’s Golden Quadrangle aligns with Rey and Di Prizito’s clients’ desire for unique, extraordinary properties.

“The grounds are full of lush gardens, and the home itself underwent a 15-year restoration that resulted in the perfect blend of preserving the structure’s history while masterfully incorporating fine custom updated amenities and finishes,” Rey says.

The 15-year exhaustive restoration of the estate, finished with astounding hand-crafted custom details, was completed in 2017



From custom-built French Oak parquet floor patterns imported from historic Chateaus to a curated collection of Dutch, Italian and Spanish antique tiles, the attention to detail in the estate is unmatched. To top it all off, the substantial restoration updates the estate's functionality in a way that is complementary with the vintage beauty of 17th and 18th-century building materials.

“The elegance of the villa's architecture, facade and finishes are enhanced by the estate's unparalleled and completely updated infrastructure including a structural and mechanical engineering overhaul with added subterranean levels and state-of-the-art systems rivaling modern hotel resorts of today,” Di Prizito says.

Visit farafieldestate.com for more information about this property.