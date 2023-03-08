By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | March 8, 2023 | Food & Drink
Whether you’re curling up with a warm bowl in the winter or savoring the sweet days of summer, it’s always a good season for some traditional Japanese ramen—especially when you’re following the below recipe from executive chef Aki Urata of Kinton Ramen.
With locations in Chicago and Toronto, Kinton Ramen is a go-to spot for the world renown Japanese soup, but this recipe brings an extra boost.
"We're bringing our Immune Booster Ramen back to help Chicagoans beat the flu season,” chef Urata says. “Our broth is made with miso tare, fermented soybean packed with vitamins, and grated garlic to help immune systems fight germs, plus our Signature chicken soup to add a nourishing touch."
See also: Weekly Recipe: Mushroom Ceviche By The Wesley NYC
Miso is a naturally nutritious ingredient packed with probiotics, minerals and vitamins B, E and K. Add to that ginger’s antiviral properties, the antioxidants of mushrooms, flu-fighting powers of garlic, and the vitamin C-laced flavor of cilantro, and you’ve got yourself a real soul warmer.
Not to mention, ramen is just amazing!
If you’ve never tried to make your own ramen at home, chef Urata’s instructions are simple and straightforward, perfect for getting you started on your personal ramen journey. He’s even included a bonus recipe to make 10 servings of your own miso.
View this post on Instagram
Ingredients:
Miso Tare
Ramen
Directions:
Miso Tare
Ramen
Visit Kinton Ramen in Chicago and online for more delicious dishes and inspiration.
Photography by: Bao Dao