Ralph Lauren Offers A Glimpse Inside His Personal Homes In New Book

As he unveils his new book, Ralph Lauren: A Way of Living, the icon offers a glimpse inside his magical world and personal homes in Montauk, Manhattan, Bedford, Colorado and Jamaica. Here he shares a preview—and the ultimate master class for crafting a truly beautiful life.

“To me, the real beauty of our Montauk home is how it sits on a high cliff , overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. Whenever we are there, we sit in the dunes or on our weathered chaises to watch the sunset. It is a gift from nature that we are always thankful for.” —RALPH LAUREN

“The Lodge, our main family home, is built of hand-hewn logs and faces our favorite view of the mountains, which can been seen through the large window set into the cozy sitting area out front. The sofa was made by local craftsmen and, like the sturdy, rustic rocking chairs, is covered in layers of vintage trade blankets and pillows. The rug under the coffee table bench is a Diné (Navajo) Transitional rug, c. 1890.”

“At night with candles flickering, our home by the sea transforms from thedazzling white of day to the cool blues of a magical tropical evening.”

“When we first lived here, this room had a tropical feeling with large palms, bamboo furniture, and matchstick blinds. We removed all of that, uncovering the windows to let the light in. These large recessed windows replaced any need for art on the walls. The structural girder at left taken down to its studs looks like a giant raw sculpture. We raised the level of the living room to give more dimension to the space.”