Parties

People

Food & Drink

Home & Real Estate

Style & Beauty

Culture
Lifestyle
Watches & Jewelry
Ralph Lauren's New Sub Service Is The Mother's Day Gift That Keeps Giving

Faye Power Vande Vrede | April 14, 2021 | Style & Beauty

The ultimate digital shopping experience has arrived at Ralph Lauren.

Supermodel Joan Smalls in Lauren Ralph Lauren spring/summer 2021 collection PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND
Supermodel Joan Smalls in Lauren Ralph Lauren spring/summer 2021 collection

The perfect gift for Mother’s Day has arrived. Behold The Lauren Look, a brand-new monthly rental subscription service designed to bring all things Lauren Ralph Lauren to devoted fans everywhere. Timeless LRL staples that strike the right balance of elegant sophistication and a soft, express-yourself ease are now available in a digital experience that will cement shopping as your favorite pastime. With one simple click, the initial monthly subscription membership brings LRL classics to view and allows you to get creative curating your personal wardrobe of dresses, pants and tops. An exclusive Lauren Look membership delivers not only quick and streamlined access to the newest LRL looks, but also expert styling tips and size-inclusive options sent directly to your doorstep. What better way to kick off the summer season than with the monthly arrival of your own selections from the ever-evolving Lauren Ralph Lauren collection?

Tags: shopping

Photography by: PHOTOS COURTESY OF BRAND

