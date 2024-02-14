Rachel Zegler And 5 More Stars Who've Played Disney Princesses

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Celebrity Entertainment

Rachel Zegler joins the pantheon of live-action Disney princesses with her stint as Snow White in the upcoming film.

Who else has played a Disney princess on screen?

Lily James

Cinderella in Cinderella (2015)

Emma Watson

Belle in Beauty And The Beast (2017)

Naomi Scott

Jasmine in Aladdin (2019)

Liu Yifei

Mulan in Mulan (2020)

Halle Bailey

Ariel in The Little Mermaid (2023)