Rachel Zegler And 5 More Stars Who've Played Disney Princesses

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | February 14, 2024 | Celebrity Entertainment

Rachel Zegler

Rachel Zegler joins the pantheon of live-action Disney princesses with her stint as Snow White in the upcoming film.

See Also: Rachel Zegler Wears Her Crown Well

Who else has played a Disney princess on screen?

Lily James

Lily James

Cinderella in Cinderella (2015)

Emma Watson

Emma Watson

Belle in Beauty And The Beast (2017)

Naomi Scott

Naomi Scott

Jasmine in Aladdin (2019)

Liu Yifei

Liu Yifei

Mulan in Mulan (2020)

Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey

Ariel in The Little Mermaid (2023)


Photography by: Taylor Hill, WireImage; Jeffrey Mayer, WireImage; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Dave J Hogan/Getty Image