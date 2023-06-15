Two Luxe Neighboring Properties In Punta Mita Offer Something To Suit Everyone

By Phebe Wahl By Phebe Wahl | | Lifestyle

Two neighboring properties in Punta Mita with entirely different experiences offer something to suit everyone.



A picture-perfect pool at Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita

Some prefer a big resort for vacation, complete with a pristine pool, kids club and full-service offerings. And some like to walk more on the wild side and immerse themselves in nature and the local culture. The Four Seasons has an answer for both in Punta Mita, Mexico.



A secluded spa pod nestled in the lush jungle at Naviva, A Four Seasons Resort

For those who like their luxury at full scale, Four Seasons Punta Mita boasts 10 restaurants and bars, two golf courses, three pools, two beaches, and additional spa and fitness facilities. It is impressive in every sense of the word. With every amenity, guests can relax and order a meal poolside or dine at one of the property’s many excellent options.

For those who seek something a bit wilder and more intimate, just down the road, nestled within 48 acres of private peninsula forest, Naviva, A Four Seasons Resort awaits. This sanctuary, exclusive to adults, has been architecturally designed to intertwine nature and luxury, providing a truly transformative journey. Embracing the principles of biophilic design, Naviva is crafted to foster a profound connection between its inhabitants and the natural world. Upon arrival, guests cross a cocoon-inspired bamboo bridge overlooking a forest ravine, led by personal guides who connect guests with a world of local heritage, communal-growth and natural wonder.

The resort boasts just 15 luxury tents, each blurring the boundary between nature and the crafted environment, with each tent melding seamlessly with the surrounding jungle. Spacious interiors flow naturally into private outdoor living areas, offering refuge among the vibrant Riviera Nayarit flora and fauna.



Guests at Naviva are encouraged to connect with nature.

The all-encompassing resort offers a model for luxury with no cumbersome check-in. All meals, snacks, drinks, one 60-minute spa treatment, and daily practices and rituals are included—as are “unscripted experiences” (think a surprise picnic in the jungle).

Resort manager Ronny Fernández and his team infuse a distinctive Four Seasons flavor into the Naviva experience. Naviva’s culinary experiences also create a sense of place. The resort’s fluid and informal style includes all meals, snacks and beverages. Menus are not presented; instead, guests are encouraged to dine more as if they were guests in a home.

Naviva is designed to promote wellness through its variety of experiences and spaces. These include two secluded spa pods inspired by the local ceiba tree seed, a House of Heat temazcal, a cliffside terrace, an open-air gym and winding nature trails. Each space encourages connection to nature, with tangible and intangible elements of the environment grounding the guests’ experiences.



The biophilic design of Naviva’s 15 luxury tents

On our second day, I find myself on a platform by the sea enjoying a sunset meditation as whales splash in the distance. The session’s mantra, “I am loving awareness,” just about sums it up. Everything at Naviva is made with love. At dinner, our waiter shares that his grandmother is making the sopas. She expects us to leave 5 pounds heavier, he explains. Thankfully, we just sweated off 10 pounds in the temazcal.



A sacred temazcal journey in the House of Heat

At dinner that evening, enjoying delicious food made with such love, a pack of wild boars races by our torch-lit dinner so close I can jump for a moment until I realize it is the resort’s beloved three-legged javelina who has been taken in by the Naviva team and welcomed as a member of the family (he has his bowl in the kitchen where he comes for treats). While other resorts might have pushed out such wildlife, nature is embraced and revered here.

The next generation of travelers has spoken with a call for more authentic and meaningful experiences... and the Four Seasons has answered. Intimate and offering a deep connection to nature and the local culture, Naviva speaks to our current need to unplug and reconnect. But should I need to decamp for something more posh and polished, I know the Four Seasons is just up the road. For now, I prefer the wild side.