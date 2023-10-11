Get Lost At Virginia's Sprawling Primland Resort

By Phebe Wahl By Phebe Wahl | | Lifestyle

Primland Resort, Auberge Resorts Collection offers 12,000 acres of unspoiled wilderness in Virginia’s bucolic Blue Ridge Mountains for those looking to go off the grid for a respite to recharge.



From golf to fly-fishing, nature is your playground.

“As far as the eye can see” takes on a new meaning at Primland Resort, Auberge Resorts Collection. Spanning over 12,000 acres in the breathtaking Blue Ridge Mountains of southwest Virginia, the massive back-to-nature retreat is nestled above the Dan River Gorge. Roughly the size of Bermuda, once you enter the Primland gates, you still have a 20-minute drive to the lodge— leaving the world and worries behind in a very tangible way.



Primland’s Fairway Cottage offers ample space.

While the location may be remote, Primland is anything but desolate. The luxe oasis offers nature as your playground, with thoughtful touches at every turn. Accommodations range from pastoral Tree Houses (ideal for fall leaf peeping) to family-friendly cottages and suites. The five-star farm-to-table fare and the championship-caliber golf course, hiking trails and endless outdoor activities will help work off all that comforting Southern fare. For the littles, there is an Explorers Club where they can enjoy Primland’s horses, yard games, arts and craft s, archery, pond fishing and more. Adults are also encouraged to play the day away, trying a hand at fly-fishing, shooting sporting clays, taking an RTV for a spin or even ax throwing.



Primland’s spectacular views offer prime leaf peeping in fall.

Primland is the perfect place to get lost in the woods and reconnect with loved ones again. From the miles of trails to explore during the day to the family-style dining and live bluegrass at Stables Saloon, you will leave feeling nourished in every sense of the word.



The observatory views are simply stellar.

At night, aft er evening s’mores over an open fire, head up to Primland’s rooft op observatory for a truly out-of-this-world experience. Far from any nearby light pollution and equipped with some seriously legit Celestron CGE Pro 1400 and CPC 800 telescopes, this is some of the best stargazing you will ever find. Sometimes, you just need to get lost in space to find yourself again.