Coach Pride 2023 campaign

Every June, the world erupts in rainbows and parades, getting loud and proud in support of the world’s LGBTQ+ community.

While at times it can feel like every company in the world is virtue signaling a strange sort of marketed altruism, Pride month campaigns also offer a chance for us to vote with our dollar and do a little good with our summer wardrobe shopping.

Today, we’re hoping to inspire a smile as we gather a few fashionable campaigns that put their money with their mouths are by donating or giving space to queer artists, creatives, activists, role models and non-profits—because if you must shop, you can at least shop with your heart.

Coach

For the 10th year in a row, Coach teams with the Hetrick-Martin Institute, and continues to work with the Point Foundation and CenterLink: The Community of LGBTQ Centers, while sharing a special Pride campaign and collection that celebrates the love and beauty inherent in all of us. This June, Coach features Brooklyn-based art collective Papi Juice, writer Fran Tirado, artist Ashley Lukashevsky, musician Jonah Almost, models Alaska Riley and Xunami Muse, and Hetrick-Martin Institute youth. The capsule includes vintage-inspired looks in a variety of bright and rainbow colorways, some items bearing the logo of beloved businesses from Fire Island Pines and Cherry Grove including Belvadere, Tea Dance, Cherry’s, and Pines Pantry.

Savage x Fenty

Get sexy in your own skin, whoever you are, in Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Pride 2023 collection. Lounge styles pop off the page in vibrant color mixes, striking bold and sensual silhouettes with lightweight mesh fabrics and crystal details. From lingerie to sleepwear, this capsule comes in the brand’s wide-ranging You-niversal fits. Proceeds of sales will support the LGBTQIA+ community via donations to Rihanna’s Claire Lionel Foundation.

Calvin Klein

Let It Out with this year’s Calvin Klein Pride collection that features a variety of basics that flow with every lifestyle and fashionable approach. From positive graphic messaging that puts your ethics on your sleeves, to comfortable undergarments that aim to empower, this collection brings all the usual elements that make Calvin Klein a favorite. The campaign features NAACP award-winning actress Amandla Stenberg and 13 Reasons Why actor Brandon Flynn; while the eye-catching, limited-edition t-shirts support the ILGA World group and the Transgender Law Center.

COS

UK-based fashion brand COS teamed up with four monoliths of queer nightlife culture to design four limited-edition tees that will turn heads and bring a smile to your face. It's a celebration of queer street culture and safe spaces for all, brought to life via vibrant designs from House of Yes, Horse Meat Disco, Sink The Pink, and Churros con Chocolate. Representing scenes from both sides of the Atlantic, this mini collection raises money in support of the Chosen Family Law Center.

Brooks Running

Brooks Running is back with its annual Run Proud campaign. This year’s collection was designed by queer artist and activist Wednesday Holmes, who put their childlike twist on pastel colorway designs that include an all-over color Ghost 15 sneaker, a “run with pride” Distance Tank 2.0, a fresh white Moment Hat, and some super-fun Ghost Crew socks. As part of Brooks Running’s commitment to supporting the LGBTQ+ community all year round, the brand has partnered with Camp Brave Trails and its missing t provide leadership summer programs to queer youth.

Looking for even more ways to get loud and proud this June? Check out Tommy Hilfiger’s recent collection honoring the work of late gay art icon Keith Herring.