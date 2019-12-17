Shreya Chari | May 11, 2021 | Style & Beauty

Calling all soon-to-be-brides: this one’s for you.

YouTuber Sarah's Day hails from Australia and loves posting about holistic health and fitness. Lucky for us, she also just posted the pre-wedding nighttime skincare routine she swears has given her the best skin of her life.

Day is pretty open about her struggles with acne, but she's positively glowing in this clip. The routine is an "all-in" endeavor which she uses when she wants to give herself time to unwind and relax. Many of these steps can be skipped on a day-to-day basis, but when you're ready to indulge, here's how.

Day starts off with an oil cleanser to “dislodge her makeup,” then gently wipes off the cleanser and makeup residue with a crochet face wipe that's soft on the skin. She says to wipe in an upward motion and run the towel under warm water to get the best results.

Next, she goes in with the Esme Mylck cleanser to take off excess makeup, which Sarah claims is very hydrating. Twice a week, she exfoliates with either a scrub or chemical exfoliate to leave her skin feeling soft and ready to absorb serums. She then puts on the Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mask, which she says feels like she just had a facial.

On days that she wants to really practice self-care, Sarah practices gua sha with a traditional Chinese tool to give herself a facial massage. After 10 minutes of massaging her face and neck gently, she does a final sweep with her hands and adds either a vitamin C or B serum.

Sarah says she’s been loving the Origins Moisturizer and uses it in place of her typical serums. Finally, she brings out her game-changer product: the Perricone MD high potency classics hyaluronic intensive moisturizer. She massages this into her face before retiring for the night.

If you want to follow along with Sarah, here are the products she used!

