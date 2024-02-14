By Phebe Wahl By Phebe Wahl | | Style & Beauty

Prada Beauty re-imagines the skincare and color category with radical elegance and tech-powered creativity.

Prada, a brand known for its intellectual purity, elegance and creative material experimentation, is again challenging conventions with its recent launch of Prada Skin and Prada Color (available on nordstrom.com). Since its inception in 1913, Prada has been at the forefront of creating dialogue and pushing boundaries in the fashion industry. Now, the brand is reimagining beauty, transforming existing definitions and expectations with a freethinking, avant-garde vision activated by technology and creativity.

Both collections feature skin-conscious and potent formulas packaged in minimal yet sophisticated designs that are unmistakably Prada. Furthermore, these products are developed with refillability as a key pillar, demonstrating Prada’s commitment to luxury, functionality and environmental responsibility.

Prada has appointed two official brand talents to bridge the gap between the physical and digital dimensions: global creative makeup artist Lynsey Alexander and global creative e-makeup artist Ines Alpha. This collaboration between physical and digital artists is a groundbreaking move for a major fashion brand. The collective intelligence and vision of these “phygital” brand makeup artists play an integral role in developing colors and palettes, further reinforcing the uniqueness of the Prada Beauty experience.

Prada’s approach to rethinking beauty starts with the Skin collection, which sees adaptation as the new performance. The range, from cleanser to foundation, is built on helping the skin adapt as quickly as the environment changes. Prada achieves this through the use of Adapto.gn Smart Technology, a multi-potent complex that augments the skin’s ability to renew, regenerate and reinforce itself in real time.

On the other hand, Prada Color rethinks self-reinvention as the new self-expression. The Color range, which includes products for eyes and lips, offers maximal expression with minimal effort. Drawing inspiration from the Prada fashion archive, which holds an impressive collection of textiles and patterns, the eye shadow palettes showcase unexpected combinations pigments in dynamic finishes. The lipsticks provide two perspectives on matte, paying homage to the iconic mattified lips that have graced Prada’s runways since 1988.

The brand’s commitment to innovation and creativity shines through in every aspect of these collections, from the carefully curated colors and textures to the sustainable packaging design. Prada’s vision of beauty is not just about aesthetics, but also about empowering individuals to embrace their uniqueness and explore new possibilities. In a world where the definition of beauty constantly evolves, Prada is a beacon of radical elegance and tech-powered creativity.