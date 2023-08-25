14 Must-Haves For The High-Powered Look This Fall

By: Faye Power Vande Vrede By: Faye Power Vande Vrede | | Style & Beauty

Take note. Power dressing extends beyond the boardroom this season with high-value looks guaranteed to give strong ROI.

Louis Vuitton

LV Go-14 MM Bag

Smythson

Portobello Mara slide closure notebook

Gucci

Hair slide with crystals

Saint Laurent By Anthony Vaccarello

Cabochon earrings

Saint Laurent By Anthony Vaccarello

Silk polka dot blouse

Gucci

Silk duchesse pencil skirt

Cartier

Baignoire mini model in 18K rose gold watch

Amina Muaddi

Holli glass PVC slingback pumps

Ralph Lauren Collection

RL 888 top handle bag

BVLGARI

Rollerball octo pen

Smythson

Mara stationery bureau

Hermés

Médor mini joaillerie watch

Tory Burch

Long tweed coat

Chanel

Tweed Royal 18K yellow gold, 18K white gold, diamond and ruby necklace