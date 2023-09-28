Make A Splash In The Powder Room With These 10 Posh Pieces

By Phebe Wahl
September 28, 2023
Home & Real Estate
Add a statement-making mirror, luxe lighting and tasteful touches for a jewel-box powder room sure to dazzle guests.
AERIN cream shagreen bath accessories, aerin.com
Regina Andrew Cheshire Hollywood Regency gold leaf frame crystal flower sconce, kathykuohome.com
Waterworks Doria Bardiglio marble sink and backsplash, waterworks.com
Studio A Home Hollywood Regency gold iron floral wall-mounted mirror, kathykuohome.com
Presley Hollywood textured gold metal frame arch wall mirror, kathykuohome.com
Brooke & Lou Maria sconce in gold. Shop here.
Brooke & Lou Petal flush mount in gold. Shop here.
Brooke & Lou Priscilla sconce in gold leaf. Shop here.
Brooke & Lou Romantic Forest wallpaper in blue. Shop here.
Brooke & Lou Charlotte semi flush mount. Shop here.
Photography by: Photos courtesy of brands