Make A Splash In The Powder Room With These 10 Posh Pieces

By Phebe Wahl By Phebe Wahl | September 28, 2023 | Home & Real Estate

Add a statement-making mirror, luxe lighting and tasteful touches for a jewel-box powder room sure to dazzle guests.

c-0004.jpg

AERIN cream shagreen bath accessories, aerin.com

Regina_Andrew_Cheshire_Hollywood_Regency_Gold_Leaf_Frame_Crystal_Flower_Sconce_Kathy_Kuo_Home.jpg

Regina Andrew Cheshire Hollywood Regency gold leaf frame crystal flower sconce, kathykuohome.com

WW_Doria_Bardiglio.jpg

Waterworks Doria Bardiglio marble sink and backsplash, waterworks.com

Studio_A_Home_Hollywood_Regency_Gold_Iron_Floral_Wall_Mounted_Mirror_Kathy_Kuo_Home.jpg

Studio A Home Hollywood Regency gold iron floral wall-mounted mirror, kathykuohome.com

gigi-mirror_1600x1600_jpg.jpg

Presley Hollywood textured gold metal frame arch wall mirror, kathykuohome.com

Maria-Sconce-in-Brass_1600x1600_jpg.jpg

Brooke & Lou Maria sconce in gold. Shop here.

Petal-Flush-Mount-in-Gold_1600x1600_jpg.jpg

Brooke & Lou Petal flush mount in gold. Shop here.

PriscillaSconceinGoldLeaf_1600x1600_jpg.jpg

Brooke & Lou Priscilla sconce in gold leaf. Shop here.

Romantic-Forest-Wallpaper-Roll-in-Light-Blue_1600x1600_jpg.jpg

Brooke & Lou Romantic Forest wallpaper in blue. Shop here.

Rosalyn-Semi-Flushmount_1600x1600_jpg.jpg

Brooke & Lou Charlotte semi flush mount. Shop here.


Photography by: Photos courtesy of brands