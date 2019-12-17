At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

I AGREE
    

Parties

See More
Read More

December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event
Read More

December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon
Read More

November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019

People

See More

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

April 14, 2021

Weekly Recipe: Chocolate Hummus by Chef Loay Alhindi
Read More

April 14, 2021

Giada De Laurentiis' Latest Cookbook Makes Salad Simple
Read More

April 14, 2021

Check Out Bowmore's Limited Release Timeless Series

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

April 14, 2021

7 Interior Design Podcasts to Inspire Creativity in Your Home
Read More

April 14, 2021

The New Ravenna X Gracie Collab Makes A Splash
Read More

April 8, 2021

8 Interior Design Books to Inspire Your Dream Home

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

April 15, 2021

See Celine 10's Youthful Chic Ready-to-Wear Winter 2021 Collection
Read More

April 15, 2021

5 Sustainable Fashion Brands We're Loving Right Now
Read More

April 14, 2021

Zoom Fatigue? Get Your Glow Back With Potenza's New Skin-Tightening Treatment
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Zoom Fatigue? Get Your Glow Back With Potenza's New Skin-Tightening Treatment

By Phebe Wahl | April 14, 2021 | Style & Beauty

As the “Zoom Boom” causes a spike in cosmetic procedures, Potenza offers a skin-tightening solution for a more youthful glow, sans scalpel.

PHOTO BY PETER SJO/UNSPLASH

“Typically, the skin factory production layer goes to sleep about the age of 30 to 35,” explains Dr. Rick Rosen, a Norwalk, Conn.-based board-certified plastic surgeon. “You’ve got to wake it up. So how do you wake it up? You wake it up with treatments that cause some sort of initiation in the dermis or the middle layer of the skin.”

PHOTO BY: DENISE DUPLINSKI/PEXELS

Enter Potenza, the world’s first radio frequency microneedling system that combines monopolar and bipolar radio frequency in a single device. While radio frequency microneedling is not new, Potenza takes it to the next level, using four different radio frequency modes including monopolar, bipolar, and 1- and 2-megahertz capabilities. Ultrafine needles help trigger the body’s natural healing process, resulting in the regeneration of new collagen and elastin. “First the needle goes in, then the radio frequency sends out a signal from that area causing a compounding effect—and like compounded interest it grows—so now we get stimulation both by the needle itself as well as by the heat that is generated by the radio frequency device,” Rosen explains. “And now you can add products that will go down deeper.”

PHOTO BY: JERNEJ GRAJ/UNSPLASH

The system allows physicians to customize treatments based on patients’ specific needs and skin types. The device’s trademark Tiger Tip technology treats more tissue at multiple depths. The result? Firmer skin, reduced fine lines, improved overall skin texture with smaller pores and diminished scars, and an overall more youthful appearance. Most people will see full benefits 12 weeks after treatment, and, typically, a series of three to four treatments spaced six weeks apart is recommended for best results. “The technology is probably the hottest technology out there now in skin,” says Rosen. “This is showing us consistent results.”

Tags: technology skincare Potenza

Photography by: From top to bottom: PHOTO BY PETER SJO/UNSPLASH, PHOTO BY: DENISE DUPLINSKI/PEXEL, PHOTO BY: JERNEJ GRAJ/UNSPLASH

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

Click here to read  
the Digital Edition

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: