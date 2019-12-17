Zoom Fatigue? Get Your Glow Back With Potenza's New Skin-Tightening Treatment

By Phebe Wahl | April 14, 2021 | Style & Beauty

As the “Zoom Boom” causes a spike in cosmetic procedures, Potenza offers a skin-tightening solution for a more youthful glow, sans scalpel.

“Typically, the skin factory production layer goes to sleep about the age of 30 to 35,” explains Dr. Rick Rosen, a Norwalk, Conn.-based board-certified plastic surgeon. “You’ve got to wake it up. So how do you wake it up? You wake it up with treatments that cause some sort of initiation in the dermis or the middle layer of the skin.”

Enter Potenza, the world’s first radio frequency microneedling system that combines monopolar and bipolar radio frequency in a single device. While radio frequency microneedling is not new, Potenza takes it to the next level, using four different radio frequency modes including monopolar, bipolar, and 1- and 2-megahertz capabilities. Ultrafine needles help trigger the body’s natural healing process, resulting in the regeneration of new collagen and elastin. “First the needle goes in, then the radio frequency sends out a signal from that area causing a compounding effect—and like compounded interest it grows—so now we get stimulation both by the needle itself as well as by the heat that is generated by the radio frequency device,” Rosen explains. “And now you can add products that will go down deeper.”

The system allows physicians to customize treatments based on patients’ specific needs and skin types. The device’s trademark Tiger Tip technology treats more tissue at multiple depths. The result? Firmer skin, reduced fine lines, improved overall skin texture with smaller pores and diminished scars, and an overall more youthful appearance. Most people will see full benefits 12 weeks after treatment, and, typically, a series of three to four treatments spaced six weeks apart is recommended for best results. “The technology is probably the hottest technology out there now in skin,” says Rosen. “This is showing us consistent results.”