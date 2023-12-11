Victoria Monét And Postmates Are Granting Christmas Wishes This Week

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Culture Food & Drink Lifestyle

Postmates is spreading holiday cheer by bringing back its annual #BetterThanSanta campaign. After past joyous campaigns with major stars like SZA, Kris Jenner, Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus and Carly Rae Jepsen, Postmates has tapped Grammy-nominated artist Victoria Monét as 2023 Better Than Santa.

The vibrant singer-songwriter-producer has made major waves in the music industry with her soulful R&B hits for more than a decade. With seven 2023 Grammy nods to her name, including Best New Artist, Monét has catapulted to stardom off the success of her debut studio album JAGUAR II. Between her sultry vocals, skilled production chops and magnetic stage presence, Monét has cemented herself as one of R&B’s most promising talents.

Complementing her great year, Monét is giving back with the help of Postmates, and this holiday season, anyone can get in on the #BetterThanSanta social media fun. Just comment your wildest wishes on Postmates and Monét’s collaborative Instagram post beginning Dec. 11 at 9 a.m. ET. Using the designated hashtags might just catch the attention of Postmates or Monét herself for a special surprise. And be sure to do it quickly: all wishes must be submitted by Dec. 13 at 5 p.m. ET.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Postmates (@postmates)

In addition, on Dec. 12, Monét and Postmates will visit The Grove shopping center in Los Angeles to collect new, unwrapped toy donations in partnership with Kip's Toyland. In exchange for donations, Postmates will provide complimentary peppermint hot cocoa and tasty bites from the popular local food truck Heavy Handed. The festive event promises burgers, grilled cheese sandwiches, fries and more courtesy of Heavy Handed's signature creations.

What’s more, in the spirit of giving, Postmates will also make a donation to Alliance of Moms in Monét’s name. As a community devoted to helping young parents impacted by the foster care system, Alliance of Moms provides critical resources so families can build brighter futures. By empowering these vulnerable youth, the nonprofit aims to break unfortunate cycles of hardship.

Spread cheer this year by joining Postmates x Victoria Monét’s #BetterThanSanta campaign. With a little luck, your wishes just might come true.

