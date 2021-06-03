6 Post-Pandemic Fashion Must Haves for Men

By: Kat Bein, James Aguiar | June 3, 2021 | Style & Beauty

So, you've been wearing nothing but sweatpants and t-shirts for a year. That's fair. After all, when you’re taking a meeting over Zoom, no one can tell you’re not really wearing pants.

We've all been cooped up indoors with nowhere to go, but now, the world is slowly getting vaccinated, and quarantine chic is meeting its rightful end.

It's hard enough remembering how to get to the office. How are you supposed to remember what to wear? What is classy but casual enough to go from shopping to dinner? Are you expected to go on a date again? In person? Thankfully, you don't have to answer those questions yourself.

We asked Modern Luxury's VP of Fashion and Creative Director James Aguiar to share his thoughts on post-pandemic fashion. He wrote an honest and hilarious op-ed about his own descent into what he calls "adult baby syndrome," the phenomenon wherein grown humans head out into the world in what are essentially pajamas. He also took a stand and promised to bring some glamour back into his own life.

If you're feeling a return to fashionable form, our fearless fashion leader has got your back on a few must-have pieces that will help you baby step out from elastic-everything back into a silhouette that really says something.

House shoes are for the house. "Now that laces on shoes are back," Aguiar says, "this Wolverine BLVD low sneaker in cognac is the perfect hybrid of dressed up and down."

The hour for living is nigh, so what's on your wrist really matters. "I actually have to keep my mind on the time now," Aguiar says, "and this Gucci 25H is the ultimate in high watchmaking while still making it fashion."

"The Canali Shacket says it all. If I have to put on a blazer, this is the one."

"This Vince cotton twill popover says 'I know I have to dress up, but I can still relax.'”

"This Alexander McQueen suit is the ultimate business-on-top, party-on-the-bottom look." Mullets are back, right?

Not ready to go to the office every day? Neither is Aguiar. "My work-from-home life will continue in this Dior Oblique robe," he says, and yours should, too.

