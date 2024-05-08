Here's How To Craft Your Ideal Outdoor Retreat

By The Editors By The Editors | | HBCM Home, HBCM Collections, HBCM Profiles, HBCM 2nd Homes, HBCM Trends,





West Elm concrete-lipped rectangle fire table

From luxe loungers to poolside perfection, here are the latest launches to cultivate your dream outdoor sanctuary.

FIREPLACES



CB2 pit.





Design Within Reach Petal fire pit





Outer OuterStone fire pit table





Pottery Barn Buckett 48-inch round concrete natural gas fire pit table





RH Vetro rectangular fire table





Outer OuterStone fire pit table

When it comes to outdoor design accents, one trend is hotter than ever: fire. From sleek, low-slung fire tables in a variety of luxe finishes to eye-catching bowls, containers and sculptural forms, gazing into the dancing flames of a fire has never felt quite so chic. Whether powered by gas, propane or good oldfashioned wood, these design-forward pieces are guaranteed to help make your outdoor entertaining game sizzle with style.

CHAIRS





Crate & Barrel Grotta outdoor wicker chaise lounge



Joshua Smith x Model No. The Hedra Collection Larimar chaise lounge

A new class of lithe loungers is taking alfresco furniture to the next level. Function typically trumps form in this category, resulting in somewhat expected—and, dare we say, boring—design. Take your outdoor setup to the next level with curvy, graphic loungers in a variety of tactile materials: rattan, powder-coated steel and even cement. Rely less on matching the pieces you have already and instead choose an aesthetic or vibe that sparks joy. These chic chaises will shine as the sculptural standouts they are while elevating the overall look, be it poolside, porch or patio.

Willy Guhl for Eternit fiber cement chairs, innergardens.com.





RH Palmeria statement lounge chaise in Smoke





Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec for HAY Palissade chaise lounge chair, dwr.com



Sarah Sherman Samuel for Lulu and Georgia Marisol indoor-outdoor chaises



Janice Feldman Waitsfield lanterns

MAGIC LANTERNS



Clockwise from top left: Hinkley Augusta outdoor hook arm wall light; Visual Comfort linear burnished brass metal lantern, kathykuohome.com; Chapman & Myers Bedford wide tall lantern, visualcomfort.com; Hinkley Nantucket medium outdoor wall sconce; Janice Feldman Waitsfield lanterns; Chapman & Myers Elsinore French weathered zinc metal outdoor bracket lantern, visualcomfort.com; Chapman & Myers Stratford gas wall lantern in copper, visualcomfort.com.

Antiqued lanterns are a tasteful and timeless choice for outdoor porch lighting, of fering an elegance that beautifully complements the transitional space between home and garden. Their weathered patina and classic design provide a warm, welcoming glow and add a layer of historical charm that modern fixtures of ten lack. Whether flanking a front door or hanging overhead, these vintage-inspired lanterns create an inviting ambiance that enhances the curb appeal of any home

FRESH-AIR FARE





Clockwise from top left: ZWILLING Flammkraft Model D grill; Fontana Forni Mangiafuoco wood-fired pizza oven; Belgard Elements Blue Diamond smoker; True Residential drawers; True Residential beer beverage dispenser.

Outdoor kitchens continue to evolve, reflecting a growing trend toward seamless integration with the surrounding environment and a focus on sustainable living. Natural materials such as stone, wood and metal remain popular choices, while innovative design elements, such as modular cooking stations and multifunctional appliances, maximize functionality and optimize space utilization. Whether hosting summer barbecues or intimate gatherings under the stars, outdoor kitchens provide a unique opportunity to elevate the outdoor dining experience and create lasting memories with loved ones.



ZWILLING Flammkraft outdoor modular kitchen system.



Paola Lenti Concreto dining table, casadesigngroup.com.

TABLES AND CHAIRS

Kettal Maia teak armchair, casadesigngroup.com



Gloster Sway dining chair, seasonsfour.com

Kettal Ringer dining chair. casadesigngroup.com

Gloster Navigator dining table cabothousefurniture.com

Kettal Bitta chair, casadesigngroup.com

Gloster Carver table, seasonsfour.com

“I like to do a big table and a coordinated smaller version for additional seating or to use for appetizers and drinks,” says Jason Nunes, interior designer and chief merchandising officer at Cabot House Furniture. “Gloster has a collection called the Navigator made with teak and stainless steel, which has a table that can fold down and expand. This way your outdoor dining can be an intimate dinner for two or a meal with 10 of your best friends.”