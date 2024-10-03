Pitbull Brings Miami Heat to Las Vegas with New Residency at Fontainebleau

Lifestyle, Feature,

Las Vegas is about to get a whole lot hotter as Grammy-winning global sensation Pitbull makes his return with a brand-new residency, Pitbull: Vegas After Dark.

Launching on Nov. 8 at the state-of-the-art BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas, this highly anticipated series will run for eight nights and promises to blend the excitement of classic Vegas with Pitbull’s unmistakeable Miami style.

Known for his infectious energy and songs that get the crowd moving, Pitbull will light up the Vegas stage with some of his biggest hits including “Give Me Everything” and “Timber,” while fans can also expect to hear favorites like “Fireball” and “Feel This Moment.”

After electrifying sold-out audiences in 26 cities on his most recent tour, Pitbull’s return to Vegas will be a party like no other, packed with visuals, top-tier production and his signature style.

Adding to the excitement, Pitbull will be accompanied by his powerhouse band, The Agents, and his dazzling dance crew, The Most Bad Ones. Together they’ll deliver a spectacular night of music, choreography and high-energy performances amplified by dazzling pyrotechnics and a light show. The combination of these visual and auditory elements will transform the BleauLive Theater into an immersive experience where every beat, move and flash of light keeps the crowd on their feet. Pitbull’s team is set to create an unforgettable show that blends vibrant rhythms with cutting-edge stage production.

“Fontainebleau’s legacy of top-tier entertainment stems from its Miami Beach roots,” says Fontainebleau Las Vegas Senior Vice President of Entertainment Fedor Banuchi. “We are honored to have Mr. 305 himself bring his Miami flair to BleauLive Theater, for this iconic limited engagement.”

Fans can start snagging tickets on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 10 a.m PT, with exclusive pre-sale access beginning on Sept. 23 and ending Sept. 24 at 10 a.m PT. The show is guaranteed to be one of the most talked about events in Vegas, so securing tickets early is a must.

See the full list of 2024 to 2025 residency dates below:

Friday, November 8

Saturday, November 9

Friday, January 24

Saturday, January 25

Friday, March 7

Saturday, March 8

Friday, March 14

Saturday, March 15

For more details and how to purchase tickets, visit the Fontainebleau website.

