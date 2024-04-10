Pine Cay Is A Hidden Gem In Turks And Caicos

By Ela Sathern By Ela Sathern | | Culture Lifestyle

Escape to the secluded island of Pine Cay, a hidden gem in Turks and Caicos.

Pine Cay’s relaxing beachfront tiki beach bar makes a perfect setting for rose-gold sunsets.

Blessed with one of the Caribbean’s most pristine beaches, Pine Cay, a member of Relais & Châteaux, is an 800-acre private island of the Turks and Caicos Islands. The resort’s 11 beachfront rooms and two suites, spa, freshwater swimming pool, friendly open-air restaurant bar and tiki beach bar await those seeking a true island escape.

At the nearby sandbank, guests can freely search for sand dollars and shells.

Upon arrival by private boat transfer from Providenciales, I hop into an electric golf cart (cars are not permitted on the eco- conscious island), which brings me to the resort. I’m greeted with chilled towels and rum punch, signaling the start of a relaxing island getaway. As I take a sip, I see my name on the chalkboard... the perfect welcome to the laid-back experience I’m about to embark on. The low-key legacy of Pine Cay remains, as the group of close-knit transatlantic families that began sensitively building family homes on the island in the ’70s are still the custodians today.

My room, one of Pine Cay’s 11 existing beachfront rooms, has the comforts of island living, designed with calming sandy tones and natural pine and driftwood accents complemented by bold pops of turquoise and deep ocean blues. In 2021, Pine Cay completed a full hotel makeover and added two free-standing Beachfront Suites with two bedrooms, a full kitchen and a separate living area.

One of the 11 beachfront rooms at Pine Cay

Defying its far-flung locale, Pine Cay’s vibrant cuisine captures the joy and spontaneity of island life. Each morning, fuel up with made-to-order omelets and fresh fruit before heading out to explore the island’s nature trails by bike or on foot. Enjoy light bites, zingy salads and just-caught seafood for lunch on the clubhouse’s terrace; or, for those wanting to continue exploring, opt to take a picnic basket brimming with goodies. Later, dine on chef-prepared meals showcasing the day’s catch and island-grown herbs at the new open-air restaurant bar, and as the sun sets, gather around the new tiki beach bar’s fire pit, sipping rum cocktails under the stars.

Adventure calls as the island’s calm, reef-protected waters make for excellent snorkeling and paddleboarding. I go on a snorkeling adventure over the kaleidoscopic coral reef, doubling as a nursery for turtles, schools of young fish and juvenile marine life. The dazzling waters are ripe for fishing adventures, including deep-sea fishing, reef fishing and world-class bonefishing. I also hop aboard a Hobie Cat at the resort and head to the nearby Sand Dollar Point for shelling.

The next day, I head to the aquarium with a breakfast picnic basket for the most amazing picturesque view, followed by a mangrove kayak tour where I encounter upside-down jellyfish and learn their way of life among nurse sharks.

Back at the resort, the freshwater swimming pool, beach cabanas and hammocks beckon beneath swaying palms. Following a rejuvenating massage at the new Sand Dollar Spa, I spend relaxing days lounging on 2 miles of sugar-soft sand at this remote hideaway that lets you disconnect entirely.

With my name written on the chalkboard, wishing me safe travels until I return, I leave with cherished memories of an amazing island living experience.