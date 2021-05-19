Laura Eckstein Jones | May 19, 2021 | Home & Real Estate

For two decades, Parisian interior designer and architect Pierre Yovanovitch has been making heads turn with his fashion-forward interiors, all of which embody pristine, organic elegance with a touch of whimsy.



The Clifford armchair and ottoman are upholstered in sheepskin, while the Tipsy side table—made to look like a bottle—is made from tinted acrylic resin.

He’s created many custom pieces over the years but hasn’t launched a full-on collection—until now. Enter Pierre Yovanovitch Mobilier, his 45-piece furniture and lighting brand—consisting of seating, tables and accessories artisanally made from solid wood, patinated metal, specialty blown glass and more—launching in tandem with a special installation in the Académie d’Architecture building in Paris’ Place des Vosges and his first brick-and-mortar showroom, also in Paris, this spring.



The oiled oak Oopsy chair and Lovebirds table, made from varnished solid oak with a glazed ceramic insert

The designer looked to his native Provence for design cues. “Having grown up in the region, and with my current home there, I find inspiration in the surrounding nature daily,” he explains. “The sunlight, with the region’s epic sunsets, the seasonal variation in nature’s textures, from the deep colors and dense materiality of the forest to the fragrant, bright, sensory explosion of the lavender bloom of Plateau de Valensole. There is this dichotomy of beauty and fortitude—which sometimes can even border on hostility—with the nature of Provence that I find inspiring. It’s all in my DNA.”



The Flare floor lamp