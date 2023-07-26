By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Magazine Lifestyle Guide List - Featured Community

Pickleball engagement nationwide continues to skyrocket among all ages and athletic ranges. Beginners and well-seasoned players participate in the sport for exercise and social activity with friends or as a competitive outlet in tournaments. Pickleball is quite a diverse sport enjoyed by all.

Upgrade your gear with PCKL's high-performance equipment on the brand's website and Amazon. The paddles are suitable for all levels with power, launch and pro series variations, while the Optic™ pickleballs are suitable for indoor or outdoor play. Here are some top Las Vegas pickleball courts, clubs and tournaments.

Bill Briare Park

The Bill Briare Park hard courts are permanently lined and netted. Conveniently located off of Summerlin Parkway and Washington Avenue, the four pickleball courts are easy access for Summerlin and Southwest residents. Website | 702-229-2273

Carvana PPA Tournament

The 2023 pro tour of pickleball hosted by Carvana is the first of its kind to organize 25 events for a single season across America. The Carvana PPA Tour comes to Las Vegas for the Guaranteed Rate PPA Championships on October 5 and for PPA All-Star Week at MGM on December 14.

PPA Commissioner and CEO Connor Pardoe proclaims the Carvana PPA Tour “is only the beginning for the Tour as we set our sights on larger events, higher prize purses, enhanced player development, and much more. It’s an exciting time for professional pickleball and the ever-evolving landscape.” Website

Durango Hills Park

Seven hard courts with permanent lines and nets make Durango Hills Park a popular outdoor pickleball destination. Play singles or doubles for a fun and active way to catch some rays and get the blood flowing. Website | 702-277-7231

Life Time Fitness

Enjoy open play, mixers and court reservations to get going on the pickleball courts at Life Time Fitness. With two locations that offer pickleball courts, Summerlin and Green Valley, club members have multiple spots to enjoy pickleball the Life Time Fitness way. Website | 702-228-2611

Longevity Sports Center

Pickleball open play is available on Mondays from 6 to 9 p.m., Tuesdays through Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Sundays from 5 to 8 p.m. Rent a pickleball court for the freedom to play at varying hours based on availability. Website | 702-435-7000

Southern Nevada Pickleball Club

Southern Nevada Pickleball Club cultivates a sense of community around the low-impact sport. The member-driven 501(c)(3) organization advocates for the sport and welcomes players of all kinds to get involved. The organization engages with the CLV senior and adult leagues for beginner, intermediate and advanced levels. Website

Spanish Oaks Tennis Club

Spanish Oaks Tennis Club off of Sahara Avenue and Valley View Boulevard has four hard courts with permanent lines and nets. Members enjoy exclusive access to the courts. Website | 702-876-5836

Stirling Club

The luxurious Stirling Club has outdoor pickleball courts adjacent to the glittering pool. Singles players can reserve a court for one-hour increments, and doubles players can reserve a court for 1.5 hours up to a week before intended play. Membership of at least one player is required. Website | 702-732-9700

Westgate Las Vegas

The outdoor pickleball courts at Westgate Las Vegas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The courts are on the third floor adjacent to the pool area. Call ahead of time to reserve a court. Website | 702-732-5648