A Photo Diary of Las Vegas' Milestone Moments in Sports

In celebration of Super Bowl LVIII’s arrival in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 11, we’re looking back at the events that have established the city as a major player in sports. Yes, the Entertainment Capital of the World is stepping into the spotlight in a whole new way.

PHOTO BY BETTMANN/GETTY IMAGES

DEC. 31, 1967

While a crash landing sends daredevil Evel Knievel to the hospital after he attempts a high-flying jump over the fountains at Caesars Palace, his son Robbie Knievel successfully makes the 160-foot jump on April 14, 1989, to avenge his father’s legacy.

PHOTO BY BETTMANN/GETTY IMAGES

FEB. 15, 1978

Olympic gold medalist Leon Spinks becomes the only man in history to steal a world title from the great Muhammad Ali. Spinks is named the Undisputed Heavyweight Champion at Las Vegas’ Hilton Hotel.

PHOTO BY J.D. CUBANA/ALLSPORT/GETTY IMAGES

OCT. 6, 1996

In true Las Vegas style, 20-year-old Tiger Woods poses with showgirls to celebrate winning his first professional golf tournament. Held at TPC Summerlin, the former PGA Las Vegas Invitational is now known as the Shriners Children’s Open.

PHOTO BY WILL LESTER/ICON SPORTSWIRE VIA GETTY IMAGES

MARCH 1, 1998

Hall of Fame driver Mark Martin wins the inaugural NASCAR Las Vegas 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. On Oct. 16, 2022, he got behind the wheel of his winning 1998 car during the pace lap prior to the start of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff South Point 400.

PHOTO BY BRANDON MAGNUS/ZUFFA LLC VIA GETTY IMAGES

OCT. 6, 2018

Seventeen years after Station Casinos executives Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta and business partner Dana White establish the Ultimate Fighting Championship in Las Vegas, UFC 229 takes place at T-Mobile Arena, featuring Khabib Nurmagomedov against the boisterous Conor McGregor. With over 20,000 fans in attendance, the event sets the record for the biggest MMA pay-per-view event with 2.4 million purchases in the United States alone. Nurmagomedov comes out on top, continuing his 27-0 winning streak as the UFC Lightweight champion.

PHOTO BY ETHAN MILLER/GETTY IMAGES

SEPT. 21, 2020

The Las Vegas Raiders make their local debut at Allegiant Stadium, claiming victory over the New Orleans Saints with a score of 34 to 24. Here, running back Jalen Richard scores a 20-yard rushing touchdown ahead of free safety Marcus Williams.





PHOTO BY BRUCE BENNETT/GETTY IMAGES

JUNE 13, 2023

Six years after their debut season, the Vegas Golden Knights claim their first Stanley Cup after defeating the Florida Panthers, a dream come true for owner Bill Foley. Forward Jonathan Marchessault is named the playoff MVP for leading the team to victory.

PHOTO BY MADDIE MEYER/GETTY IMAGES

OCT. 18, 2023

The Las Vegas Aces become the first team in 21 years to claim the WNBA Championship two years in a row, a feat bolstered by Finals MVP A’ja Wilson.

PHOTO BY DAN ISTITENE - FORMULA 1/FORMULA 1 VIA GETTY IMAGES

NOV. 18, 2023

Oracle Red Bull Racing star Max Verstappen celebrates his win at the inaugural Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, a race that invited the world’s top drivers to zip down the Las Vegas Strip under its neon lights on a Saturday night.

PHOTO BY ETHAN MILLER/GETTY IMAGES

TAKE ME OUT TO THE BALLGAME

By 2025, the Oakland Athletics are expected to be playing ball as Las Vegas’ first Major League Baseball team. Plans are in place to construct a $1.5 billion, 30,000-seat ballpark on the site of the Tropicana Las Vegas.