Philanthropy Spotlight: Grant A Gift Gala Awards And Event Recap

By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Culture Magazine People Events Past Events Awards Community Philanthropy

The 13th annual Grant a Gift Gala occurred at Allegiant Stadium at the top of November to raise funds to assist families battling Autism. The VIP soiree ahead of the main event began at 4:30 p.m., where donors, parents of the Ackerman Center attendees, supporters and more gathered to connect before the main event just a couple of hours later. The main event began with heartfelt words from Gary Ackerman, board of directors chair of Grant a Gift Autism Foundation Ackerman Center and father to his Autistic son, who accompanied Ackerman on stage.

See Also: The 11 Best Restaurants For Thanksgiving In Las Vegas

Ackerman invited Las Vegas Raiders and Aces owner Mark Davis to the stage to receive an ongoing support and philanthropy award for their involvement in the foundation. From beginning the gala in the back of Tommy Bahama's at Townsquare over a decade ago to securing the Allegiant Stadium for the event space, the foundation's efforts and reach have grown drastically since inception.

The foundation team members imparted additional insight into the obstacles of underdiagnosing Autism and other neurodegenerative challenges. Guests enjoyed a burrata cheese appetizer with peach and a dinner of steak, fish and roasted carrots while broadening their understanding of Autism and similar disorders. Not only does the foundation allocate funds raised to provide resources to families with diagnosed members but also to raise awareness of undiagnosed cases or improperly diagnosed individuals.

Online auctions took place throughout the event. The live auction commenced around 8 p.m. Two poodle puppies, one with black and white markings, the other with a honey-colored coat, were auctioned off to new families. Superbowl packages with tickets and corresponding room stays at Wynn Las Vegas, F1 VIP tickets, a Louis Vuitton shopping spree and more enticed guests to bid in the spirit of charitable causes for increased access and resources for families needing guidance through the challenges Autism brings.

The Grant a Gift Gala Foundation made it clear that no families, parents, children or adults affected by Autism need to navigate the disorder alone. With scholarship aid, medical bill assistance, educational resources and more, Grant a Gift Autism Foundation Ackerman Center continues to make a positive impact year after year for the Southern Nevada community.