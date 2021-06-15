By: Caroline Grogan | June 15, 2021 | Food & Drink

Chef Fernanda Tapia is one of the Chopped champions leading live cooking classes on Peppr.

Ever watch the hit Food Network show Chopped and wonder how they pull it off? Ever wish you could actually taste the winning dishes? Thanks to Peppr, a new series of interactive online cooking classes that bring all necessary ingredients to your front door, you can get the full Chopped champ treatment—without any of the game show pressure.

From the kitchen of Chopped champion Andrew Riccatelli and his co-founders Daniel Fiorica and Alexia Merlo, Peppr's virtual cooking classes help you craft delicious dinners for two in real time. Riccatelli has recruited fellow Chopped winners to lead the live and intimate classes for up to 10 guests at a time.

Each event features a different chef and recipe, and you can ask questions and get feedback as necessary from the proven professionals. Gone are the days of squinting to read dense cookbook instructions or rewinding YouTube videos to catch that difficult step in a recipe one more time.

Peppr was dreamt up in the early days of quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic. Riccatelli watched his wife struggle to follow the instructions that came with a meal prep delivery service, and was inspired to create a new way for guests to receive live, step-by-step cooking instructions from the chefs themselves.

His vision to take virtual cooking classes to the next level brings Peppr. Each experience is crafted to build a community around the love of food and cooking while connecting guests with sustainable ingredients from local markets.

Designed to make a meal for two, Peppr provides the perfect opportunity for a unique at-home date night or a chance to deepen your bond with a friend or family member. Guests can even expect to forge new friendships with fellow food lovers who are signed up for the same class.

Aside from Peppr's live video aspect, Riccatelli sets his culinary experience apart from other meal prep services by ensuring that every home-cooked dish is packed with tantalizing global flavors made from the finest seasonal ingredients delivered directly to your home.

Guests can sign up for an evening of cooking with a Chopped champion of their choice, including Chefs Lauren Covas, Yunha Moh, Brooke Siem, Fernanda Tapia and Cara Hermanson. Each class features a recipe and suggested wine pairing curated by the chefs themselves, with some upcoming standouts including a summer shrimp boil with garlic bread, coconut chicken with jasmine rice, Portuguese flounder de limon and escabeche with arroz de tomate.

Once you choose an experience from the schedule, all that's left to do is gather kitchen supplies and basic ingredients like salt, pepper and cooking oil. Peppr will take care of the rest, ensuring pre-portioned ingredients arrive directly from the chefs to each guest’s front door.

Classes start at $120 and lasts between one-and-a-half to three hours. For guests interested in a more personalized experience, Peppr also offers private events accommodating groups as small as two and as large as 200.

Learn more about Peppr and sign up for one of their upcoming events at cookwithpeppr.com.