The Suite Life: A Look Inside A Luxe Pendry Hotel

Laura Eckstein Jones | May 19, 2021 | Lifestyle

From southern California to Chicago, New York and beyond, Pendry's unique blend of warm, personalized service, bold design and exciting culinary offerings is redefining luxury travel today.



Expansive views and eye-catching design by Martin Brudnizki dominate the 149 rooms at Pendry West Hollywood.

As soon as we step into Pendry West Hollywood’s lobby—adorned with lacquered peacock blue walls and a hypnotic sculpture by L.A.-based artist Anthony James—my husband and I are transported to a more enlightened world. With our puppy in tow, we enjoy a refreshing welcome drink before arriving to our roomy suite. One of the first things I notice are the eye-popping views from every direction. From the well-equipped main bathroom and bedroom, the Sunset Strip is a piece of art in itself, while sweeping vistas of the city dominate the living room and balcony. The next things that catch my eye are a dog bed and bowl, a thoughtful touch that’s just one of many throughout the entire weekend.



The hotel’s stunning rooftop houses the pool, Merois—an Asian-inspired restaurant by Wolfgang Puck—and more.

The new hotel is easy to fall in love with. Besides the bewitching interiors by Martin Brudnizki Design Studio (think laid-back contemporary glamour with a touch of art deco), it’s the genuine warmth we feel from every employee, from the valet attendant to our waiters at the divine Wolfgang Puck-concepted restaurants Ospero and Merois. Little details—like arriving to our suite after dinner to find fresh macarons on the nightstands and Tom Petty playing softly through the speakers, or extra-comfy robes and slippers at the beautiful spa—pepper the experience from start to finish. It’s not surprising: Pendry, after all, is the new luxury brand from Montage International, one known for its impeccable service and astute attention to detail.



Hotel guests have access to on-site private club The Britely’s chic bowling alley.

This is the third Pendry Hotels & Resorts property to open after San Diego and Baltimore, and more are on the horizon. Over the next few months, openings are planned for Chicago, New York City, New York state and Park City, Utah—with even more locations recently announced. And although each property is unique, certain attributes remain steadfast. “Our style of service—the gracious, humble approach to luxury; the warmth—that is really the underpinnings of all of Montage,” says Alan Fuerstman, founder, chairman and CEO of Montage International. “Every one of our hotels has a great combination of strong design, great entertainment offerings, and a strong culinary and beverage program that’s innovative and pushing the bar forward,” adds Michael Fuerstman, co-founder and creative director of Pendry Hotels. “Art, light and space-based art, in particular, is also big.” With that winning combination, we’ve found our new go-to.