Inside The Peninsula Hotels' New London and Istanbul Properties

The Peninsula Istanbul’s rooftop Peninsula Suite—the city’s most opulent accommodations—boasts a private pool, a fitness room, custom furnishings and more.

In the past two years, The Peninsula Hotels (peninsula.com) has opened buzzy properties in both London and Istanbul. Do they live up to the iconic luxury brand’s famously high standards? National travel editor J.P. Anderson decided to find out for himself, spending a whirlwind weekend exploring both destinations. Here’s what he discovered.



At The Peninsula London, glam speakeasy Little Blue tempts with exquisite libations and nibbles

LONDON CALLING

Across from the historic Wellington Arch and steps from the embassies of Belgrave Square, The Peninsula London announces itself as a property fit for royals, dignitaries and A-list celebrities. The great city throbs with energy steps away, but inside, the 190-key hotel (plus 25 residences) is a sanctuary of quiet luxury, from the soaring triple-height Lobby and the artful decor highlighted by 200 works by 40 artists from London’s Royal Drawing School to the hushed, dimly lit hallways that led us to our room. Settling into our generously appointed, Peter Marino-designed accommodations (think warm bespoke furnishings and state-of-the-art tech at every turn), we gazed out the floor-to-ceiling windows at the mesmerizing views of bustling Hyde Park Corner and sensed we were in for a five-star experience.



The grand, triple-height Lobby.

Whatever jet lag I was feeling after my red-eye evaporated once I arrived at the spa, a tranquil, serene oasis with seven treatment rooms and four thermal suites (not to mention a 25-meter pool and a 24-hour fitness center). I indulged in a muscle de-stress hot poultice treatment, a full-body massage with dried herbs wrapped in muslin and dipped in warm oils—as heavenly as it sounds—and emerged refreshed for tea, a grand Peninsula tradition. Exquisite as always with two dozen teas and half a dozen Champagnes on offer, the service was highlighted by sandwiches of mushroom duxelles with tomato confit, and chocolate and banana tarts, all in the sylvan surroundings of the Lobby’s lushly handpainted de Gournay murals. Lunch at two-Michelin-starred, aviation-themed rooftop restaurant Brooklands by Claude Bosi offered further delights (Lake District lamb with mint and pastrami, anyone?), but the true revelation of our stay was our evening of cocktails at Little Blue followed by dinner upstairs at Canton Blue—the former a glam jewel box of a speakeasy with world-class cocktails, the latter a stunning homage to Cantonese cuisine complete with chic junk boat-inspired decor and a tantalizing menu of Peking duck, deep-fried blue lobster and succulent dim sum. It was one of the best meals I’ve had in London—and a perfect encapsulation of the worldly delights the Peninsula reliably offers.



The hotel’s expansive Peninsula Suite

TURKISH DELIGHTS

After a 3:30 a.m. wake-up call, a four-hour flight and two hours in Istanbul’s notorious traffic, we stepped into The Peninsula Istanbul and immediately sensed it had been well worth the journey. Set on the Bosphorus Strait across from the historic Hagia Sophia, the chic new property occupies four buildings (three historic, one new) on the site of the city’s former cruise terminal, with guests welcomed into a magnificent double-height lobby that once served as the terminal’s passenger hall. Mesmerizing views of the bustling waterway beckon through enormous glass windows, while in the sleek Lobby restaurant, an A-list crowd of globe-trotting celebs and power players hold court over refined mezze plates and deconstructed baklava. Vibrant neighborhoods like Fener and Balat (both UNESCO Heritage Sites) beckon across the water, but with its exquisite location and opulent amenities, the hotel is a major Istanbul destination in itself.

Prime among those amenities is the spa—exactly what we needed after a day of travel. With eight treatment rooms, two hammams, and multiple saunas and relaxation areas, the low-lit, marble-clad space marries the centuries-old traditions of Turkish baths with the latest in wellness practices. I opted for the Oriental Encounter, a two-hour experience combining a hammam ritual with a massage that left me rejuvenated and utterly relaxed.





Indulge in a world-class Turkish bath experience in The Peninsula Istanbul’s serene, marble-clad hammams

It was tempting to order room service and enjoy the views from our lavishly appointed room (one of 177 in the hotel), but dinner at rooftop restaurant Gallada beckoned—and with two-Michelin-starred chef Fatih Tutak at the helm, it’s a not-to-be-missed experience. In sultry, low-lit surroundings with stunning Bosphorus views and the best people-watching in Istanbul, the food doesn’t have to be this good—but Tutak wows with dish after artfully composed Turk-Asian dish. From meltingly tender 25-layer lamb shashlik to addictive sesame-studded bread and uber-fresh tuna tartar with tahini and yuzu, each plate enticed with flavor and stunning presentation. Simply put, it was the ultimate meal to cap off a cross-continental Peninsula adventure.





Mouthwatering 25-layer lamb shashlik is a highlight at rooftop hot spot Gallada.

THE TAKEAWAY

The exquisite service, sophisticated design and meticulous attention to detail that are hallmarks of The Peninsula brand are alive and well in these two stunning new hotels, which have immediately positioned themselves among the very best in the world—and made for a fab transcontinental weekend I’d happily sign up for again.