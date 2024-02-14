14 Luxe Pieces To Infuse Peach Fuzz Into Your Home

By Phebe Wahl By Phebe Wahl | | Home & Real Estate HBCM Home HBCM Trends

The moment is ripe for the Pantone Color of the Year, Peach Fuzz, thanks to these delicious details.

BlueStar custom color-matched Peach Fuzz Pro built-in French door refrigerator/freezer, bluestarcooking.com

Benjamin Moore Fresh Peach 060, benjaminmoore.com

Annie Selke Gehry velvet/linen nude decorative pillow, annieselke.com

Benjamin Moore Monticello Peach 018, benjaminmoore.com



Brooke & Lou Starburst embroidered pillow in Petal, brookeandlou.com

Sherwin-Williams Naïve Peach SW 6631, sherwin-williams.com

Kathy Kuo Home Claire Modern Classic Nectarine Orange bistro chair, kathykuohome.com

Sherwin-Williams Peach Fuzz SW 6344, sherwin-williams.com

Visual Comfort & Co. Leighton large barrel chandelier, visualcomfort.com

Sherwin-Williams Sumptuous Peach SW 6345, sherwin-williams.com

Visual Comfort & Co. Veneto medium table lamp, visualcomfort.com

Farrow & Ball Pink Ground No. 202, farrow-ball.com

Schumacher Kai striped ikat fabric in pink, schumacher.com

Cole & Son Ludlow fabric in metallic copper on dark parchment, cole-and-son.com