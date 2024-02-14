14 Luxe Pieces To Infuse Peach Fuzz Into Your Home

By Phebe Wahl
By Phebe Wahl
|
February 14, 2024
|
Home & Real Estate HBCM Home HBCM Trends
The moment is ripe for the Pantone Color of the Year, Peach Fuzz, thanks to these delicious details.
BlueStar custom color-matched Peach Fuzz Pro built-in French door refrigerator/freezer, bluestarcooking.com
Benjamin Moore Fresh Peach 060, benjaminmoore.com
Annie Selke Gehry velvet/linen nude decorative pillow, annieselke.com
Benjamin Moore Monticello Peach 018, benjaminmoore.com
Brooke & Lou Starburst embroidered pillow in Petal, brookeandlou.com
Sherwin-Williams Naïve Peach SW 6631, sherwin-williams.com
Kathy Kuo Home Claire Modern Classic Nectarine Orange bistro chair, kathykuohome.com
Sherwin-Williams Peach Fuzz SW 6344, sherwin-williams.com
Visual Comfort & Co. Leighton large barrel chandelier, visualcomfort.com
Sherwin-Williams Sumptuous Peach SW 6345, sherwin-williams.com
Visual Comfort & Co. Veneto medium table lamp, visualcomfort.com
Farrow & Ball Pink Ground No. 202, farrow-ball.com
Schumacher Kai striped ikat fabric in pink, schumacher.com
Cole & Son Ludlow fabric in metallic copper on dark parchment, cole-and-son.com
Photography by: Photos courtesy of brands