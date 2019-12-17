At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event
December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon
November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019

People

Food & Drink

April 20, 2021

The Sweet Life: La DoubleJ and Ladurée Team Up for New Dessert Collection
April 14, 2021

Weekly Recipe: Chocolate Hummus by Chef Loay Alhindi
April 14, 2021

Giada De Laurentiis' Latest Cookbook Makes Salad Simple

Home & Real Estate

April 14, 2021

7 Interior Design Podcasts to Inspire Creativity in Your Home
April 14, 2021

The New Ravenna X Gracie Collab Makes A Splash
April 8, 2021

8 Interior Design Books to Inspire Your Dream Home

Style & Beauty

Parmida Mamaghani On Happiness - The Ultimate Return On Investment

By Karishhma Ashwin | April 19, 2021

One of the most important questions a person can ponder is what makes them happy. Is it financial stability, pursuing interests, spending time with friends and family, traveling, certain tangible items, or taking your dog to the park? The next question is, what does a person need to achieve that happiness? According to Instagram star Parmida Mamaghani, you need to start with time and money.

VEGAS_MAG_Parmida_Mamaghani.PNG

“More specifically, time is money, and while money cannot buy happiness, it makes it a lot easier to do the things that make you happy,” states Parmida Mamaghani. Some people don’t give wings to their ideas immediately but work another job to get their startup costs together or gain experience. Others spend years at a job before realizing they want a change in their life and follow their passion.

Parmida Mamaghani elaborates, “People do this because they would rather work for themselves instead of someone else.” Parmida Mamaghani is direct in her guidance that the first year of anything new can be brutal, yet the hard work and long days will pay off as your venture becomes profitable. “Think of this as an investment in yourself and happiness being a return on investment,” she adds.

As COVID 19 has kept people indoors, internet and social media use has skyrocketed, with more potential customers than ever scrolling Instagram when they would usually be in the office. Parmida Mamaghani explains, “These individuals will likely be happy to connect with celebrities and stars that provide a daily dose of motivation during these gloomy times.”

“To find happiness when launching your own personal brand, you must build your venture around something that excites you as well as your audience,” states Parmida Mamaghani. The last thing you want to do is create something that doesn’t motivate you. “You must wake up excited about your brand, not miserable. Ask yourself a question, “How do I invest in my happiness” and let things fall in place from there,” Parmida Mamaghani

Tags: investments lifestyle money

Photography by:

