The first thing you’ll notice on arrival to Park City is the circle of mountain ranges that loom over like wise elders. We’ve all been to the mountains, but these have a different effect—you feel surrounded but welcomed as they urge you up their peaks. Ascending the ranges of Deer Valley in my private car is magical, but even more impressive is what waits at my destination: Stein Eriksen Lodge (room rates $990 to $3,305 per night), Utah’s first and only Forbes five-star, year-round resort. As you approach the property, a statue paying homage to the lodge’s iconic namesake, Alpine ski racer and Norwegian Olympic gold medalist Stein Eriksen, welcomes you.

Inside the European-style lodge, roaring fireplaces and relics from the Alpine days of yesteryear add to the warmth of the lobby. The elevated decor makes it feel more like I’ve stumbled upon an elite secret club than a hotel. I’m led up the stairs to Glitretind Restaurant for an early lunch from its locally sourced menu, and then a tour of the property’s recent $14 million amenities expansion. Apart from the lodge’s full-service ski valets, sport shop, five-star spa, state-of- the-art fitness center and year-round heated pool, Stein Eriksen Lodge underwent an expansion in 2018 that included a second family-friendly pool, the Champions Club Plaza and fire pits for après-ski, an entertainment center complete with nostalgic games, a coffee shop, the Freestyle movie theater and a renovated ski locker facility. Post-tour, a private Deer Valley ski instructor leads a bluebird afternoon on the mountain— some ski lingo I picked up, meaning a beautiful sunny day after overnight snowfall. Getting skis and storing gear, usually a monumental task, takes only seconds thanks to the new facilities and we’re on the lift ready for a full afternoon.