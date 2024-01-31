Stars At Paris Men's Fashion Week 2024: Zendaya, Rihanna, Kylie Jenner & More

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Celebrity

2024 is still young, but fashion never sleeps. Paris kicked off the year in style with the men's fashion week shows.

From Zendaya, to Rihanna and more, see some of our favorite looks below:

Zendaya at Fendi

Florence Pugh and Kylie Jenner at Valentino

Rihanna at Dior

Anya Taylor-Joy at Dior

Natalie Portman at Dior

Ali Wong at Dior

Bradley Cooper at Louis Vuitton

Lakeith Stanfield at Louis Vuitton