Stars At Paris Men's Fashion Week 2024: Zendaya, Rihanna, Kylie Jenner & More

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | January 31, 2024 | Celebrity

2024 is still young, but fashion never sleeps. Paris kicked off the year in style with the men's fashion week shows.

From Zendaya, to Rihanna and more, see some of our favorite looks below:

Zendaya at Fendi

Zendaya

Florence Pugh and Kylie Jenner at Valentino

Florence Pugh and Kylie Jenner

Rihanna at Dior

Rihanna

Anya Taylor-Joy at Dior

Anya Taylor-Joy

Natalie Portman at Dior

Natalie Portman

Ali Wong at Dior

Ali Wong

Bradley Cooper at Louis Vuitton

Bradley Cooper

Lakeith Stanfield at Louis Vuitton

Lakeith Stanfield


Photography by: Pierre Suu, Getty Images / Pascal Le Segretain, Getty Images / Natalia Ivanova, BFA.com / David Ctorza, BFA.com / Astra Marina, BFA.com