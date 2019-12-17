At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

I AGREE
    

Parties

See More
Read More

December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event
Read More

December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon
Read More

November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019

People

See More

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

April 8, 2021

Chef Alex Guarnaschelli Shares A Page From Her Latest Cookbook
Read More

April 7, 2021

Weekly Recipe: Croque Madame by Nice Matin's Chef Eric Starkman
Read More

April 6, 2021

Chandon Sparkling Wine Gets Fresh New Look For Spring

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

April 8, 2021

8 Interior Design Books to Inspire Your Dream Home
Read More

April 5, 2021

Industrial Designer Toan Nguyen On The Launch Of H Collection
Read More

April 5, 2021

The Jungalow Founder Justina Blakeney Divulges Her Wish List

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

April 8, 2021

See Berluti's FW 21/22 Collection: 'Living Together Apart'
Read More

April 8, 2021

Zac Sheaffer's Zamage Clothing Is Your One-Stop Destination for the Latest Trends in Fashion
Read More

April 8, 2021

Panerai's Newest Watch Changes With Time
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Panerai's Newest Watch Changes With Time

Sam MacKinnon | April 8, 2021 | Style & Beauty Feature

Panerai introduces the Submersible Bronzo Blu Abisso, a watch that changes with time.

Panerai watch high res
The Panerai Submersible Bronzo Blu Abisso features a bold bronze bezel with unidirectional rotation for the calculation of immersion time

Luxury timepiece brand Panerai unveils the Submersible Bronzo Blu Abisso, a watch with a unique chromatic combination of colors and of immense technical capabilities. With a production of just 1,000 models, this release will be sold exclusively at Panerai boutiques, making this timepiece one of the most exclusive on the market, and for good reason. Panerai pushed the limits of traditional aesthetics in pairing deep hues of blue with a bronze exterior, creating a dynamic color palette that allows the watch to become a statement piece on the wrist of anyone who obtains it. The use of bronze is what truly sets the piece apart from others; bronze is alive and changeable, and the patina of the watch changes based on the conditions that the wearer experiences.


panerai watch high res
The watch can sustain submersion up to 300 meters.

Residents of sunny, tropical locations will have a completely different look and feel from those of colder climates, making the watch even more of an enviable asset. That’s not where the innovation stops, though. Capable of being submerged in depths of up to 984 feet, this collection is designed to push the limits of engineering. The watch is also made entirely of raw materials, establishing a sense of environmental consciousness on top of its aesthetic luxury. For over 150 years, Panerai has set precedents of function and design, and with the Submersible Bronzo Blu Abisso, they dive into new depths of luxury.

Tags: watches

Photography by: PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

Click here to read  
the Digital Edition

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: