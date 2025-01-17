Kygo and Tao Group Hospitality Reveal New Las Vegas Dayclub

Culture, Feature, Parties, The Latest, Culture Feature, Features, Drink, Featured, Celebrity, Entertainment, Cocktails, Play, Date Place,

By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | | Culture, Feature, Parties, The Latest, Culture Feature, Features, Drink, Featured, Celebrity, Entertainment, Cocktails, Play, Date Place,

Palm Tree Beach Club at MGM Grand is coming this May.

RENDERING COURTESY OF TAO GROUP HOSPITALITY/PALM TREE CREW



Las Vegas locals and visitors will have a new place to beat the heat this summer when Palm Tree Beach Club opens at MGM Grand. Launching in May, the brand-new dayclub is a partnership between Tao Group Hospitality and Palm Tree Crew, a global hospitality, entertainment and lifestyle company founded by Kygo and Myles Shear.

“For the past four years, Palm Tree Crew has been committed to creating unforgettable live music experiences around the world, and as we continue to expand into the hospitality sector, it’s only fitting for Palm Tree Crew to take on the ultimate entertainment spot: Las Vegas,” shares Shear. “We’ve been working closely with our friends at Tao Group Hospitality and MGM Grand for a long time and cannot wait to bring the Palm Tree Crew spirit to the Strip.”

Revelers can expect a tropical-inspired venue spanning nearly 60,000 square feet designed by the award-winning Rockwell Group. The space will include a ground-level stage, saltwater pool, 12 bungalows and 10 cabanas with daybeds and chaise lounges galore.

“We constantly innovate and strive to be at the forefront of hospitality. When the prospect of creating a new venue with Kygo, Myles Shear and their Palm Tree Crew brand presented itself, we jumped at the opportunity to bring a new boutique, festival-style experience to the Las Vegas market for the first time,” says Tao Group Hospitality co-CEO Jason Strauss.

Party with more than 3,000 of your closest friends, and keep an eye on the venue’s website and Instagram for upcoming performance announcements. Let the revelry begin.