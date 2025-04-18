The Ultimate Guide To Palm Springs

Food & Drink, Lifestyle, Travel, Food & Drink, Travel & Recreation, Hotels For A Staycation, Hotels For A Weekend Detox Retreat, Guides,

By: Hannah George By: Hannah George | | Food & Drink, Lifestyle, Travel, Food & Drink, Travel & Recreation, Hotels For A Staycation, Hotels For A Weekend Detox Retreat, Guides,

Palm Springs is the perfect getaway—just a few hours’ drive from the city. Here’s how to make the most of your mini-vacation.



Thompson Palm Springs’ striking exterior. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

STAY

CASA CODY

Tucked into the San Jacinto Mountains, Casa Cody is a center point of Palm Springs’s diverse topography. Stay cool by the two on-site pools or slow down during a spa-hosted Reiki session and a charcuterie dinner inside the wine cellar. A pet-friendly hotel, the whole family can spend the weekend away from home.

Casa Cody entrance. PHOTO BY LANCE GERBER

L’HORIZON

A Hermann Luxury Resort, this iconic bungalow lodge spreads across three acres in an intimate setting—perfect for those seeking some much-needed R&R. Stop by the spa for a Swedish massage and a fresh juice before venturing to the on-site SOPA restaurant, which serves refined cuisine alfresco style.

KIMPTON ROWAN PALM SPRINGS HOTEL

This spacious hot spot in Downtown Palm Springs has it all—from 153 guest rooms and suites to six pickleball courts, two chef-driven restaurants and a rooftop pool and bar. With easy access to the city's surroundings, The Rowan is an easy choice for your next desert vacation

KORAKIA PENSIONE

Visit the Mediterranean via Palm Springs at Korakia Pensione. Ornately decorated with stone fountains and olive trees, this coastal-influenced retreat boasts villas with high wood-beamed ceilings, French glass doors and sunken stone tubs. On-site amenities include a splurge-worthy bazaar, stylish cruiser bikes and outdoor classic vintage movie nights.

Korakia Pensione guest room. Photo Courtesy of Korakia Pensione

PARKER PALM SPRINGS

The five-star Parker Palm Springs is your one-stop destination for luxe cabana-clad pools, generous martinis and leisure activities from petanque to picnics. Enjoy maximalist diner-inspired menu items at Norma’s and follow up with a spirited supper at the swanky Mister Parker’s before cozying into a Jonathan Adler-designed suite infused with old Hollywood glamour.

SPARROWS LODGE

Nestle into this rustic resort, which has an elevated farm feel. Hosting a Michelin-guide-approved eatery on-site, The Barn Kitchen serves local American cuisine like fresh carrot cavatelli pasta and a 16 oz. Creekstone Ranch ribeye for two. And don’t forget to rejuvenate at the outdoorsy-chic massage tent before the drive back to L.A.

The deluxe spa suite at Terra Palm Springs. PHOTO BY PABLO ENRIQUEZ

TERRA PALM SPRINGS

This recently opened, serene getaway in Palm Springs offers just 13 rooms and invites guests to reset with an array of wellness-based amenities beneath the San Jacinto Mountains. Choose from the many room styles to fit your vacation goals, such as the private fitness patio movement rooms or the deluxe spa suite equipped with a 72-inch indoor soaking tub. Complimentary during your stay are the Himalayan salt sauna, rejuvenating cold plunge, meditative rain room and bike rentals. Take relaxation to the next level with the hotel’s Ayurvedic spa menu of massages and purification rituals, and in-room PEMF and red light therapy.

THE COLONY PALMS HOTEL & BUNGALOWS

This 1930s Spanish Colonial retreat was once the epicenter of the classic Hollywood scene—and now can be the star of your next desert getaway. The Art Deco-styled interior and exterior sit on three-acre grounds, featuring the classic Colony Club restaurant, and luxurious spa and guest rooms equipped with Le Labo soaps, Frette robes and Nespresso machines.

The guest rooms at Thompson Palm Springs feature nods to midcentury modern design. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

THOMPSON PALM SPRINGS

The much-anticipated opening of Thompson Palm Springs has well surpassed expectations in the heart of the city’s center. Strikingly standing out against the rugged terrain, this light and bright midcentury modern mainstay welcomes travelers and their pets, too, for plush accommodations and chic dining, such as the globally influenced Lola Rose Grand Mezze and the design-driven HALL Napa Valley Tasting Room and Wine Lounge. With temperatures heating up, a visit to the striped parasol pool will definitely be in the cards.

DINE



Alice B.’s Aperol Spritz. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

ALICE B.

Alice B., a swanky French-Mediterranean eatery within the lobby of the Living Out apartments, is the bold venture by rising star chef Lance Velasquez and James Beard and Julia Child award-winning chefs Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken, who pioneered the notable Border Grill restaurants and popular spinoffs. For dinner, savor incredible dishes of Dixon lamb and leek Shepherd’s Pie and salted caramel pot de crème.

BAR CECIL

Paying homage to a rebellious aristocrat, Bar Cecil is equal parts sophisticated and easy-going, with plenty of French bar dishes to go around—think buttery garlic escargot and filet mignon steak frites. Pair dishes with a medium-bodied Sancerre or a floral Fleur Blanche Milk Punch for a delectable desert-style feast.





The playful interiors of Bar Cecil. PHOTO COURTESY OF BAR CECIL/ELEVATION CREATIVE AGENCY

CHEEKY’S

Early risers: Head to this first-come-first-served eclectic eatery, which plates up bacon flights, decadent fried chicken and waffles, cheesy custard scrambled eggs, and sinfully sweet cinnamon rolls. Get the day off to a great start with Cheeky’s famous Bloody Mary or an orange marmalade Morning Margarita.

COPLEY’S

Feel the nostalgia of the Cary Grant era at Copley’s. Chicken and lemongrass potstickers are a great starter before a feast of pomegranate-glazed Scottish salmon, chicken schnitzel and roasted half Muscovy duck. Order a bottle of wine from the abundant selection to accompany your meal.

LE VALLAURIS

Le Vallauris, originally brought to life by chef Jean-Paul Lair and currently operated by Soho House, crafts eye-catching creations such as the Maine lobster ravioli with basil bisque and oysters of the day. Don’t forget to order premier Kolikof caviar offerings.

Melvyn's is the perfect place for a classic meal; PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

MELVYN’S

Inside the Ingleside Estate, Melvyn’s serves meals with swagger amid mustard-velvet chairs and beguiling chandeliers. Dunk shrimp in a classic cocktail sauce before graduating to beet-pickled deviled eggs and old-timey steak Diane. Grab your spoons for a sweet finish of cherries jubilee.

MR. LYONS

Jazz music, martinis served straight up and juicy steaks—we’re in! Mr. Lyons is the steakhouse gem of Palm Springs with bountiful plates of prime rib, Cornish hen and beef Wellington. Order sides of ginger carrots, Coachella Valley corn and and more before a piping hot dessert of sticky toffee bread pudding.

SANDFISH SUSHI & WHISKEY

Chef and founder Engin Onural curated an exclusive uptown experience in the heart of the desert. Sip world-class whiskey and dine on artfully crafted sushi rolls like the A5 wagyu roll, which seamlessly blends truffle tallow butter, potato pave and a thin cut of wagyu beef for a perfect bite. For the adventurous crowd, the venue’s omakase Chef’s Tasting Menu is a must-try.

WORKSHOP KITCHEN + BAR

From L.A. to Palm Springs, this culinary experience is a hit in both destinations. Chef/owner Michael Beckman and his team serve a series of small plates and sips—like shaved Brussels sprouts and the banana-and-rum blend “Marquee”—and an array of mains, most notably the seven-ounce Snake River steak au poivre.

SIP

BLACKBOOK BAR

At Blackbook Bar, take swigs of cherry vodka Disco Lemonade and sips of a Joshua Treeson with Junipero Gin and Lillet Rouge all night long. That’s right—Blackbook’s hours state they are open from noon to “late.”

BOOTLEGGER TIKI

Grab a reservation at this beach-turned-desert staple. Our recommendations? The coconut cream and lemongrass Rhubarbie and the Smoke Show made with mezcal and strawberry liqueur.

Subtle sips from Bootlegger Tiki; PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

SEYMOUR’S

Seymour’s sets the mood for drinking in sultry lighting, lush interiors and a black-and-white tiled bar top. Sip on an Immortal Rose with Fujimi vodka, the green chartreuse-infused Beleza! or the Little Owl, brought to life by Rittenhouse Rye and orange bitters.

TONGA HUT

The oldest L.A.-adjacent tiki bar since 1958, Tonga Hut has all the Hawaiian-influenced bar bites and drinks—from daiquiris and mai tais to a rum-based scorpion bowl served in a giant clam shell.

TRUSS & TWINE

Clink glasses and drink golden age-inspired creations at Truss & Twine, such as a classic Old Fashioned or a Death At The Beach with mezcal, Mr. Black coffee liqueur and coconut cream.

CULTURE

AGUA CALIENTE CULTURAL MUSEUM

This five-exhibit, 10,000-square-foot gallery is dedicated to the Agua Caliente people, taking a deeper dive into the tribe’s cultural history of ancestral land through exhibition areas named Our Home, Creation and Migration, Our Land, Change, Adaptation, Self-Determination and Into The Future.

PALM SPRINGS ART MUSEUM

Discover the region’s rich artistry at this premier Palm Springs cultural destination. With an ever-changing array of exhibitions, you’re bound to see something new. Through Aug. 31, catch Guadalupe Rosales | Tzahualli: Mi memoria en tu reflejo, an exploration of Chicano youth subculture in early 90s Los Angeles.

The Palm Springs Art Museum nestles at the base of the San Jacinto Mountains. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE PALM SPRINGS ART MUSEUM

PS ARCHITECTURE TOURS

Midcentury modern is the namesake of Palm Springs architecture. Take an inside look at some of the region’s most iconic buildings—from the 1962 Wexler & Harrison Steel House to the shed-roofed Tramway Gas Station.

SUNNYLANDS

Ambassadors Walter and Leonore Annenberg invited industry giants from politics to entertainment to their 200-acre Rancho Mirage getaway. Now, guests can experience the historic property through hands-on art workshops, mindful meditation sessions, guided tours of the garden’s flora and fauna, and of the home itself.

PLAY

PALM SPRINGS ARIEL TRAMWAY

Soar to new heights in a rotating tram car—going nearly two-and-a-half miles up towards Chino Canyon. In only 10 minutes, arrive at the Mountain Station, where you can enjoy drinks, a quick bite, a look in the natural history museum or a hike on more than 50 miles of hiking trails.

THE LIVING DESERT

The desert is alive with wildlife. Feed giant giraffes, or get up close and personal with a rhinoceros for a photo opp. Adventure-seekers can head out on a hiking trail on the surrounding property.



The Living Desert Zoo giraffes. PHOTO BY TARA HOWARD

THE SPA AT SÉC-HE

Fed by ancient mineral springs, this stunning spa takes relaxation to new heights. Float in private mineral baths or sensory flotation suites and unwind in the heated quartz beds and halotherapy salt caves. With plenty of facials, massages and nail care to choose from, you’ll leave feeling rested and restored.

THE PALM SPRINGS SURF CLUB

Catching waves is no longer limited to the west side. Check out this state-of-the-art wave technology surf center, open to beginners and professionals for lessons or free surf. Those who prefer to watch will love the luxe mountainside cabanas and an array of bars and restaurants.





Palm Springs Surf Club. PHOTO BY AARON CHECKWOOD

SHOP

DAZZLES

Dazzles is the perfect place to hunt for period pieces—from retro jewelry to tiki-style furnishings. Be sure to snag some unique knick-knacks to take home for the vintage lover in your life.

DESERT HILLS PREMIUM OUTLETS

Spend the better half of your day traversing more than 180 storefronts filled with luxury goods from Christian Louboutin, Dolce & Gabbana, Ferragamo, the recently opened Maison Margiela, Zimmermann and soon-to-open Thom Browne.



Shop designer at the Desert Hills Premium Outlets. PHOTO COURTESY OF DESERT HILLS PREMIUM OUTLETS

THE FRIPPERY

The Frippery is the uptown design district’s vintage crown jewel—offering shabby-chic O’pell caftans and shift dresses plus funky blazers, bags and beyond.

THE SHOPS AT THIRTEEN FORTY FIVE

Shop the single-level 1955 Harold Hicks-developed establishment, now denoted Thirteen Forty Five, comprised of Palm Springs’s most notable boutiques. Peruse Recess, Church Boutique, Talini Home, James Bacchi Contemporary and more in one fell swoop.