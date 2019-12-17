At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

I AGREE
    

Parties

See More
Read More

December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event
Read More

December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon
Read More

November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019

People

See More
Read More

March 18, 2021

Fewocious' New Frontier: How Teen Artist Is Leading an NFT Renaissance
Read More

March 17, 2021

Golf Pro Dustin Johnson On Family, Focus And The Future
Read More

February 26, 2021

Double Vision: Coco & Breezy on Fashion, Music and Real Estate

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

March 24, 2021

Weekly Recipe: H Woo Lee's Bone Marrow Pappardelle
Read More

March 17, 2021

19 of the Best Italian Restaurants Across America
Read More

March 17, 2021

Weekly Recipe: Chef John's Corned Beef and Cabbage Shepherd's Pie

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

March 18, 2021

NFTs Enter Real Estate with Digital 'Mars House' Sold for $500,000
Read More

February 28, 2021

Lisa Song Sutton Brings the Iconic Christie's Brand to Las Vegas
Read More

February 12, 2021

Real Estate Mogul Brothers Tal and Oren Alexander's Take On The Market Right Now

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

March 24, 2021

Check Out The Gucci Virtual 25, Gucci's First Virtual Sneaker
Read More

March 24, 2021

Runway Report: Fashion News From Celine, Louis Vuitton and Thom Browne
Read More

March 23, 2021

Hublot and Shepard Fairey Launch Second Luxury Timepiece Collab
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

6 Outdoor Furniture Collections for Spring

Cameron Hendrickson | March 24, 2021 | Lifestyle Feature

Spice up your outdoor, socially distanced gatherings with these innovative designers.

dandy2.jpg

1. Robina Benson Design House

The flagship store of prominent Italian designer Paola Lenti offers incredible selections of stylish outdoor furnishings. In her recently April/May 2020 outdoor collection, Lenti debuted two original outdoor materials, Twiggy and Diade, which are not only pleasing to the eye, but are also waterproof, recyclable and durable. West Hollywood

2. Niche Beverly

Get ready for L.A.’s perfect spring and summer weather with Niche Beverly’s luxury outdoor living pieces. From a new outdoor kitchen collection to tested favorites like the Nest suspended chair and Ludo rocking sofa, Niche Beverly can transform any outdoor space. Take advantage of its summer sale, which offers up to 75% off in-stock items and 25% off new orders. West Hollywood

3. Flexform

Flexform launched its first outdoor collection in 2019 with a selection of streamlined, elegant pieces. The popular Vulcano seating system by Antonio Citterio provides plush seating in calming neutral tones. With Flexform’s 2020 outdoor collection featuring gorgeous coffee and side tables, ottomans, dining chairs and armchairs, we can’t wait to see what’s in store for its 2021 collection. West Hollywood

DEDONDALAMood02.jpg

4. Tidelli Outdoor Living

Known for its award-winning outdoor decor, Tidelli implements unique design and exclusive materials to create high-quality products. The brand specializes in a range of boldly colored ropes, frames and fabrics. Its whimsical seating, like the Bora Bora swing chair, would be a playful addition to any backyard space. Pacific Design Center and Newport Beach

5. Dedon

Founded in 1990, Dedon pioneered woven outdoor furniture and hasn’t ceased melding manufacturing and artistry ever since. With its use of handwoven Dedon Fiber, the brand seeks to bring the same care one would give an indoor living room to the outside. The Dala, Porcini and Mbrace are all new collections that provide seating and tables honoring the natural world. Pacific Design Center

6. RH

RH Outdoor 2021’s pieces incorporate modernist, midcentury and reimagined classical influences. As well, the brand offers various collaborative collections with some of the most talented minds in the industry like L.A.’s Ann Marie Vering. This spring, the Bay Area-based brand will showcase first-time collabs with Claudio Bellini, Gommaire Cleybergh, Ronald Sasson and Heatsail. West Hollywood

Tags: designers design interior design home design furniture Los Angeles outdoor workouts

Photography by: Photos courtesy of brands

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

Click here to read  
the Digital Edition

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: