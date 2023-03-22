By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | March 22, 2023 | Magazine Food & Drink Parties Events Drink List - Bars
Aft Bar Parasol upper deck at Wynn Las Vegas
These Las Vegas bars and lounges with outdoor areas are great for warm days and cool evenings. Meet up with friends on the terrace or deck before heading to a comedy show or convene after dinner to discuss the next move for the night over a round of cocktails. Take in the fresh air and beverages at these outdoor bars and lounges.
Aft Bar Parasol Cozumel pineapple cocktail3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South | Website
Wynn Las Vegas offers quite the outdoor lounge experience with Bar Parasol. Watch the latest Lake of Dreams show while sitting alongside friends or a romantic interest. Enjoy the lake, the outdoors, cocktails and Wynn Las Vegas service at Bar Parasol.
Dance to the DJ sets at Blue Martini in Town Square Las Vegas. The outdoor wrap-around patio has seating with hookah options. The outdoor bar at Blue Martini serves specialty martinis and small bites to get the party going Wednesday through Sunday.
Eight Cigar Lounge patio area at Resorts World Las Vegas3000 Las Vegas Blvd. South | Website
Listen to smooth music and bumping beats at Eight Lounge at Resorts World Las Vegas. This cigar lounge has an outdoor patio area along with indoor tables and a vast selection of premier whiskey and cigar brands.
This Las Vegas classic has been around to provide a good time, delightful cocktails and beautiful views for decades. With lasting power to persist through all of the phases of Las Vegas, Foundation Room at Mandalay Bay remains.
The reopening of Ghostbar at The Palms last August showcased not only the beautiful outdoor deck with stunning views that guests loved pre-pandemic but also an engaging new live performance show. With a band that consists of a bass player, guitar player, drummer, keyboard player, Madonna's violinist while she is available and vocalist Midnight Skye, the show is lively. Dancers and specialty acts keep guests guessing and engaged in the happenings at Ghostbar at The Palms.
Ghostbar at The Palms night views
The skylines and fresh air at Legacy Club in Circa Resort & Casino lure guests to admire the horizon from this rooftop cocktail lounge. With outdoor fire features and panoramic views of the city, the outdoor terrace is a site to see.
The tropical outdoor lounge and bar at Rhumbar in The Mirage 3400 Las Vegas Blvd. South | Website
This tropical oasis on the Las Vegas Strip offers signature cocktails, serves bar bites and has a refined menu of cigars. Nightly entertainment adds energy to the lounge and bar at Rhumbar in The Mirage.
Rouge Room at Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa11011 Charleston Blvd. West | Website
Summerlin Las Vegas is home to Red Rock Casino Resort Spa, which recently reopened the lounge and nightlife space formerly known as Crimson and Cherry Lounge. The reimagined space and concept of the now-known-as Rouge Room debuted on March 16 with passed plates, cocktails, a champagne ice sculpture tower and more. Enjoy the outdoor spaces complete with an outdoor bar, music, seating and pool.
Skyfall Lounge patio seating at Delano3940 Las Vegas Blvd. South | Website
Toast champagne while watching the sun fall away past the mountains or dance the night away to the DJ beats from 9PM to close. Float about the Skyfall Lounge at Delano which is decorated in deep purples, reds and golds to mimic the Vegas valley sunset.
Before heading to a nightclub like Jewel Nightclub at Aria Resort & Casino, meet with friends for a round at Vice Versa in Vdara Hotel & Spa. Enjoy the covered outdoor patio with a smoked maple old fashioned or Vdara Mule. Enjoy light bites to carry you through the night.
Visit some of the best outdoor bars and lounges in Las Vegas. Please drink responsibly.
