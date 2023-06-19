By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Magazine Food & Drink Lifestyle Feature Events Shop Entertainment Community Restaurants

Summer in Las Vegas has rarely begun so cool, with temperatures remaining below triple digits at the beginning of summer. Embrace this milder summer weather with these outdoor activities in and near Las Vegas.

ATV Through the Desert

An adrenaline boost awaits with ATV rentals to explore the desert. Wind around the mountains and zip through dry lake beds on motorized wheels for excitement. Take in the views and the blood rush while integrating with nature.

Brunch Lakeside and Paddle Boat

Indulge in tasty bites and sip fine wines at Americana's patio dining on the lake or Marche Baucchus' patio dining on the lake at Lakeside Center in the Desert Shores community. Wine, dine and paddle with the ducks on the lake after. With the paddleboat rentals just next door, this is a beautiful and convenient way to enjoy the outdoors.

Dance at the Day Club

Catch some sun rays and a vibe at some of the best day clubs in Las Vegas. DJs spin amplifying tracks, music artists perform live, old friends unite and new connections ensue under the sun during pool season. Reserve a table at bottle service at Tao Beach, Ayu Dayclub, Wet Republic and more.

Kayak Down the River

Start your adventures with a half or full day of kayaking on the river. Make a whole weekend of it with camping or lodging nearby and enjoy a scenic walk along the trail of the Hoover Dam or organize a day trip.

Garden Walk the Springs Preserve

Spot butterflies, jackrabbits and more while learning about desert native plants with a leisurely garden walk tour at the Springs Preserve. Guided garden tours are offered Thursday through Monday, along with other Earth-centric activities and events like the Origen Museum's "Earth Matters: Rethink the Future" exhibit at Springs Preserve and additional family-friendly happenings.

Golf on the Green

For dedicated golf enthusiasts as well as those just looking to dip their toes in the pond, get on the green. Bear's Best Las Vegas, Wynn Golf Club, TPC Las Vegas and Angel Park Golf Club golf courses are only a few of the many that Las Vegas has to offer. Topgolf is a fun and social driving range complete with bottle service, food and a pool for a different type of golf experience.

Hike the Kanarraville Falls

Head to Kanarraville, Utah, just two and a half hours northeast of Las Vegas, for an outdoor experience unlike any available in Las Vegas, Nev. The Kanarra Falls hike is on the bucket lists of seasoned hikers and nature enthusiasts as a natural attraction to experience at least once in a lifetime. This Utah canyon is one of the southwest's most remarkable hiking destinations and offers rushing falls and gorgeous views.

Play Pickleball or Tennis

Get physical with pickleball and tennis. With ample courts throughout the city, Las Vegas has buzzing tennis and pickleball communities. A smaller court and loftier ball make pickleball suitable for all experience levels with beginners able to follow the game and keep the ball in play and with experts ability to place the ball strategically, this sport is suitable for just about anyone to participate in. Although tennis and pickleball are quite different, the two share some similarities, one of them being great outdoor activities to enjoy with friends in Las Vegas.

Shop The District at Green Valley Ranch

Stroll through the outdoor shopping center, The District at Green Valley Ranch, to find new looks for your summer wardrobe, gifts for loved ones, home decor items to revamp your interiors and more. Stop in the Anthropologie for chic art, beautiful household items for the kitchen, bathroom, bedroom and common areas and quality clothing items to refresh overall appearances. Peruse Lush's selection of bath bombs, soaps, creams and other pamper session must-haves.

Stroll or Jog the Trails at Wetlands Park

Grab your trail shoes and enjoy sunrise and sunset jogs and strolls at Clark County's Wetlands Park. With ponds and nature walks throughout, this is the perfect opportunity to embrace nature. Quiet morning hours are great for reflection and appreciation.

Watch Sports at Stadium Swim

Circa Las Vegas has the largest outdoor amphitheater pool at Stadium Swim. Soak in some sun while watching your favorite teams on the larger-than-life screens. Enjoy food, drinks and sports from the year-round heated pools while gazing at the games with other sports enthusiasts.